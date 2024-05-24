SRH vs RR Qualifier 2: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: It will be an exhilarating contest between two exciting sides. While Rajasthan Royals are coming on the back of a win, Sunrisers Hyderabad know how to make comebacks. Still, RR have more players for the conditions in Chennai and should win the game.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

24 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Travis Head scored 58 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Travis Head scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Travis Head vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 99 runs, 48 balls, 33 average, 206.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

Travis Head vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 25 runs, 18 balls, 12.50 average, 138.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 0, 0, 89*, 48 & 58.

Abhishek Sharma has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 118.29 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 56 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 124.44 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 131 runs, 72 balls, 26.20 average, 181.94 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 21 balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 16 balls, 12.50 average, 156.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 2 runs, 7 balls, 1 average, 28.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 3, 66, 75*, 11 & 12.

Rahul Tripathi has 143 runs at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 132.40 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Tripathi has 143 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 144.44 in five IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Rahul Tripathi vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 42 balls, 26 average, 123.80 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in 27 balls.

Rahul Tripathi vs Trent Boult in T20s: 14 runs, 17 balls, 7 average, 82.35 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 43 runs, 44 balls, 21.50 average, 97.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi’s previous five scores: 55, 33, 11, 20 & 12.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 76 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Nitish Kumar Reddy vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 30 runs, 28 balls, 15 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 9, 37, 20, 76* & 15. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/54, 0/16, 0/12 & 0/8.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 116.92 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 22 runs in three IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 3 wickets in three IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 37 balls, 17.25 average, 186.48 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 12 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 78 average, 44 SR & 10.63 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 86 average, 36 SR & 14.33 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 0, 3, 10, 7 & 40*. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/9, 0/11, 0/11 & 0/33.

Heinrich Klaasen has 74 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 194.73 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Heinrich Klaasen has 37 runs at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 100 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 182 runs, 88 balls, 36.40 average, 206.81 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 46 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 32, 42, 2, 42* & 20.

Abdul Samad has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 118.86 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Abdul Samad has 45 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 125 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 37 balls, 10.33 average, 83.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 11 balls.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 16, 11*, 3, 19 & 10.

Sanvir Singh’s previous five scores: 0, 6*, 8*, 4* & 35*.

Pat Cummins has 8 wickets at an average of 20.87 and a strike rate of 14.12 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 30 in five IPL innings in Chennai.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 35.33 average, 21.22 SR & 9.98 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.57 average, 19.85 SR & 8.63 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/38, 1/36, 1/47, 1/35 & 2/34.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 18 wickets at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 21.83 in 17 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 7 wickets at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 30.85 in ten IPL innings in Chennai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 31 average, 20.44 SR & 9.09 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 38 average, 27.77 SR & 8.20 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/36, 2/12, 1/22 & 3/41.

Vijayakanth Viyasknath’s previous five figures: 0/22, 1/37, 0/27, 2/24 & 3/22.

T Natarajan has 6 wickets at an average of 35.83 and a strike rate of 23 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

T Natarajan has 3 wickets at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 30.17 average, 19.58 SR & 9.24 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 29.09 average, 19.54 SR & 8.93 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/22, 2/33, 0/50, 0/31 & 2/35.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 224 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 152.38 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 117.24 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 278 runs, 163 balls, 27.80 average, 170.55 SR & 10 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 45, 4, 24, 4 & 67.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 20, 18, 18, 24 & 9.

Sanju Samson has 791 runs at an average of 46.52 and a strike rate of 137.56 in 22 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Sanju Samson has 49 runs at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 102.08 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 164 runs, 102 balls, 32.80 average, 160.78 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 37 balls.

Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 118 runs, 92 balls, 29.50 average, 128.26 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 17, 18, 15, 86 & 0.

Riyan Parag has 173 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 155.85 in seven IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Riyan Parag scored 47 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 61 balls, 24 average, 118.03 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 75 balls, 34.33 average, 137.33 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him twice in 27 balls.

Riyan Parag vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 14 runs, 13 balls, 7 average, 107.69 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 36, 48, 47*, 27 & 77.

Dhruv Jurel scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhruv Jurel has 32 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 48 balls, 24.33 average, 152.08 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 8, 0, 28, 1 & 52*.

Shimron Hetmyer has 238 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 160.81 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Shimron Hetmyer has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 145.16 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs T Natarajan in T20s: 47 runs, 30 balls, 23.50 average, 156.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 26, 13, 0, 27* & 13*.

Rovman Powell has 94 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 188 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 9 balls, 1 average, 33.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 16*, 4, 13, 27 & 26.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 11 wickets at an average of 47.72 and a strike rate of 39.72 in 19 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 50 wickets at an average of 19.62 and a strike rate of 19.14 in 41 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 33.42 average, 23.85 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 36 average, 29.55 SR & 7.30 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 2/19, 0/31, 2/35, 3/24 & 0/36.

Trent Boult has 13 wickets at an average of 25.84 and a strike rate of 19.61 in 11 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Trent Boult has 7 wickets at an average of 34.14 and a strike rate of 24.57 in eight IPL innings in Chennai.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 23.78 average, 16.78 SR & 8.50 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 36.85 average, 29.28 SR & 7.55 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/16, 1/27, 0/24, 1/48 & 0/33.

Avesh Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 20.10 and a strike rate of 12.60 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Avesh Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 11 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 40 average, 23.76 SR & 10.09 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.81 average, 15.45 SR & 9.24 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 3/44, 2/28, 0/12, 0/42 & 2/39.

Sandeep Sharma has 10 wickets at an average of 35.90 and a strike rate of 24 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sandeep Sharma has 2 wickets in five IPL innings in Chennai.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 26.33 average, 18 SR & 8.77 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 47.83 average, 35 SR & 8.20 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 1/48, 0/28, 0/30, 1/42 & 1/31.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 28 wickets at an average of 21.14 and a strike rate of 16.53 in 20 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 7 wickets at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 24 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 26 wickets, 19.76 average, 15.15 SR & 7.82 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 33.07 average, 19 SR & 10.44 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/43, 2/31, 1/22, 1/48 & 0/62.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Chennai in IPL 2024 has been 177, with pacers snaring 76.38% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viysaknath, T Natarajan (IMP).

Also Read: CSK CEO gives massive update on MS Dhoni playing IPL 2025

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Jaiswal will open the innings and enjoy batting in Chennai. He also has done well against SRH previously.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson will bat in the top order. Samson has been in amazing form this season. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is in amazing form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Bhuvneshwar might get some swing early on and will also bowl in death overs. He can snare a few wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s selection % currently stands at 18.52. Tom will open the innings and can utilise powerplay. He can score vital runs.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sanvir Singh: Sanvir Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shimron Hetmyer, T Natarajan, Trent Boult, and Sandeep Sharma.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dhruv Jurel, Pat Cummins, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and T Natarajan.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Avesh Khan.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

It will be an exhilarating contest between two exciting sides. While Rajasthan Royals are coming on the back of a win, Sunrisers Hyderabad know how to make comebacks. Still, RR have more players for the conditions in Chennai and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.