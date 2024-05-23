There has already been a lot of anticipation for the past few seasons surrounding the former CSK skipper's retirement.

In a recent development coming in, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan gave a major update on MS Dhoni's availability for the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Dhoni has been struggling with his knee for sometime and he played the entire IPL 2024 season despite suffering from a muscle tear and back pain due to a shortage of backup options and injuries within the team.

Kasi however remained optimistic about the possibility of Dhoni featuring next season and said they are 'very very hopeful.

CSK CEO gives massive update on MS Dhoni playing IPL 2025

Speaking in a video on YouTube, Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying, "I do not know. It is a question which only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS, we have left it to him.

"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced it at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK the next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine."

During IPL 2024, MS Dhoni scored 161 runs, maintaining an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 across 11 matches.

However, Dhoni's contributions with the bat and his presence in the field couldn't ultimately help the defending champions as they failed to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after finishing the league stage at fifth.

