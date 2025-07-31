3 SRH Stars Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a relatively lacklustre last season where they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished sixth in the points table. Thus, ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) edition, the SRH management will look to revamp the squad at the mini auction later this year in a bid to make amends and come back stronger.

While SRH will try and make the necessary additions, subsequently they will also have to let go off players to free up space and budget. On those lines, let’s take a look at three players who might be released by the Hyderabad side for IPL 2026.

Mohammed Shami

SRH had secured the veteran Indian pacer for a staggering INR 10 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Despite making a strong comeback from a lengthy injury hiatus and playing a key role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, his IPL season was underwhelming. The 35-year-old pacer managed only six wickets in nine matches, conceding runs at an expensive economy rate of 11.23. Given his inconsistent performances, SRH might consider releasing Mohammed Shami ahead of the next auction.

Adam Zampa

While Adam Zampa had to leave IPL 2025 due to the recurrence of an old shoulder injury, he wasn’t really impressive in the two games he played – conceding 94 runs and managing only two wickets across his complete eight-over quota.

Furthermore, SRH already have a set four for their overseas players—captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and either Eshan Malinga or Kamindu Mendis and Zampa no longer fits into their strategy. Additionally, SRH also have a promising India leg-spinner in the ranks in Zeeshan Ansari, making Zampa’s retention unnecessary. Therefore, releasing him would be the most logical decision, which would free up an overseas spot and INR 2.4 crores.

Rahul Chahar

Acquired for INR 3.20 crore by SRH during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rahul Chahar is another name that barely featured last season. The 25-year-old was given just one match and a solitary over throughout the season, indicating a clear lack of trust from the franchise. Given his minimal role and relatively high salary, SRH is expected to release the leggie ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and can maybe target a more reliable leg-spinner either in the auction or through trades.

