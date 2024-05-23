Former England star hints Virat Kohli to leave RCB and join this franchise

He opined that Kohli should consider moving to another franchise in a bid to fulfil his dream of winning an IPL trophy.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stunned everyone when they managed to seal the final playoffs berth of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Despite reeling at the bottom of the table at one point in the season with just a solitary win in eight games, RCB managed to win all six of their remaining games and script a fairytale comeback.

However, the happiness was short-lived as the Faf du Plessis-led side succumbed to a loss in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night (May 22) as their wait for the long-elusive trophy once again got extended further.

Echoing on the same lines, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen opined that Virat Kohli should consider moving to another franchise in a bid to fulfil his dream of winning an IPL trophy.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pietersen highlighted how great athletes in various sports have changed teams to achieve their goals and Kohli might also need to do something similar.

Kevin Pietersen names the franchise Virat Kohli should join

Pietersen remarked, "I have said it before and I will say it again — the greats of the game in other sports have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard — won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again, and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy."

Pietersen further highlighted Kohli's roots are in Delhi and recommended that he should contemplate joining the Delhi Capitals team.

He added, "I actually think it should be Delhi. Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. Why can't he go back? Delhi are as desperate as Bengaluru."

