England secure Manchester City psychologist for T20 World Cup 2024

He was with the EPL club during their unprecedented period of success where they won four consecutive premiership titles.

In a recent development coming in ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the Three Lions have secured English Premier League club Manchester City psychologist for the mega-event.

Incidentally, he was a part of the England cricket team from 2016-2020 and went on to work with City during an unprecedented period of success.

For the unversed, Manchester City recently became the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row in the history of the tournament.

Reportedly, star England opener Jos Buttler apparently played a key role in the decision and also credited David Young for helping him during the 2019 World Cup.

Young joined the England team in Leeds before their first T20I against Pakistan, which was rained out on Wednesday (May 22). He will reunite with them in Cardiff on Monday (May 27), after aiding City in their preparations for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday (May 25).

Mathew Mott, England's white-ball coach said on the developments,

"He's previously been with the team and he's already been a great ally in messages back to me, making sure my messages are clear. It's always good to have someone who's a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you're landing your messages… He's still doing other roles but we've got him for this series, and the start of the World Cup as well."

England have been placed in Group B alongside Australia, Namibia, Oman and Scotland.

The Three Lions will play their first group-stage match against Scotland on June 4.

England, who were kicked out of the group stage in last year's ODI World Cup will hope to make amends and get off on a strong note at the upcoming ICC event.

