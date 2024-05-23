He confirmed that there have been a few 'one-on-one conversations'.

In a recent development coming in, a star Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) coach has been approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) for the soon-to-be vacant head coach position of the Indian team.

Current coach Rahul Dravid's contract is set to expire after the end of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the BCCI recently started accepting applications for the role. The deadline for applications closes on May 27, the day after the culmination of the IPL 2024 final.

Echoing on the same lines, current Delhi Capitals coach and Australian legend Ricky Ponting has confirmed to ICC review that there have been a few 'one-on-one conversations' but nothing is finalised.

ALSO READ: Former CSK star brutally roasts RCB after crashing out of IPL 2024

Star IPL coach approached by BBCI for India head coach role

Ponting said, "I've seen a lot of reports about it. Normally these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it."

He added, "Everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well. Also, a national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing."

The other prospective candidates for the role so far are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.