Former CSK star brutally roasts RCB after crashing out of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enjoyed a fairytale comeback which saw them secure the last playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). After a dismal start to the campaign winning only one game in their first 8 matches, the Faf du Plessis-led side scripted an incredible fightback to register six consecutive wins and qualify for the playoffs.

Their biggest win came when they delivered a knockout punch to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league-stage match to seal the all-important spot. However, their happiness was short-lived as they couldn't extend the momentum, succumbing to a heartbreaking loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in last night's (May 22) Eliminator clash.

Following the defeat, a former CSK star has rubbed salt in the wounds by roasting RCB brutally. Ambati Rayudu, who plied his trade with CSK from 2018-23, took to his Instagram account and shared a video on his handle which shows CSK players showing five fingers with the caption saying, "Just a kind reminder from the 5 times champions."

Not only that, Rayudu said in the aftermath of the contest during the Star Sports broadcast,

"IPL Trophies are not won by celebrations and aggression. IPL Trophy is not winning by only beating CSK. To win the IPL trophy you will have to play well in the Playoffs."

It's no secret that Rayudu's comments were a direct dig at RCB, especially their former skipper Virat Kohli who is known for his aggressive antics on the field.

With RCB's loss against RR, their wait for the long-elusive maiden trophy got extended further again.

