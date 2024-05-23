'Maybe it was a blessing in disguise': Former RCB player thanks critics for slamming Virat Kohli's batting intent

Virat Kohli was slammed for his batting intent in the initial stages of IPL 2024, but he raised his game to a next level in the latter half of the tournament.

Before the IPL 2024 started, there were doubts over Virat Kohli's batting in T20 cricket despite being one of the most consistent batters in the format ever. Kohli's batting intent against spin and in the middle overs has always been under the scrutiny. It is eften observed that Kohli tends to slow down in the middle overs and finds it difficult to score boundaries off the spinners consistently.

In the initial few games, Kohli's low strike rates drew the attention of several former cricketers and experts like Sunil Gavaskar, who raised questions on his batting approach in T20 cricket. Due to his lack of batting intent, there were doubts over Kohli's place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 as well.

But Kohli came back with a bang and performed like a champion. Although he scored runs throughout IPL 2024, his performance in the second half of the tournament was a treat to watch. It was a different Kohli who made full use of powerplay restrictions and also attacked the spinners with his range of shots. As a result, his strike rate improved drastically and it was pivotal in winning several games for RCB.

AB de Villiers thanks critics for slamming Virat Kohli

Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers has lashed out at the critics for criticizing his strike rate. While responding to a query on JioCinema, De Villiers felt bad for a role model like Kohli to get so much criticism.

"I thought it was... really bad for someone like that for a hero and a role model of the country to get so much criticism around that. But the way I know him, I just knew and that's exactly what I mentioned on my show. I said, guys, you have no idea what happens to this guy when he catches criticism," De Villiers said.

"The many years I've played against him, I used to tell the players in the team room, you do not say one word to Virat on the pitch because he will come out and he will score a big 100 if you try and chirp him," the former South Africa captain added.

De Villiers went on to add that Kohli's criticism turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it brought the best out of him.

"Maybe it was a blessing in disguise, getting a bit of criticism, because stuff like that motivates him so much," De Villiers added.

WATCH: RCB players give Dinesh Karthik guard of honour with retirement confirmed

Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 season ended with RCB's loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match at Ahmedabad. Kohli had a fantastic season with 741 runs in 15 matches to his name at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He currently holds the Orange Cap for IPL 2024 and is likely to hold his position till the end of the season as well.

