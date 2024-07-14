SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Trichy Grand Cholas have a formidable batting unit. Their bowlers have also done well in patches. Expect them to win.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas

Date

14 July 2024

Time

3:15 PM IST

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

S Abishiek’s previous five scores: 6, 28, 20, 10 & 15.

Rajendran Vivek has 93 runs at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 157.62 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.

Rajendran Vivek’s last five scores: 13, 51*, 1, 11 & 6.

Shijit Chandran’s previous five scores: 20, 4, 0, 3 & 17.

Sunny Sandhu has 24 runs in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 14 in two TNPL innings here.

Sunny Sandhu’s last five scores: 14, 10, 57, 61 & 29. Sunny Sandhu’s last five figures: 1/28, 2/23, 2/47, 2/36 & 0/21.

M Poiyamozhi has 5 wickets at an average of 9.20 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Trichy Grand Cholas:

Sanjay Yadav has 159 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 138.26 in six TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 30 in four TNPL innings against them.

Sanjay Yadav has 218 runs at an average of 72.66 and a strike rate of 187.93 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 2 wickets here.

Sanjay Yadav’s previous five scores: 60*, 24, 13*, 0 & 20. Sanjay Yadav’s last five figures: 3/28, 0/32, 1/12, 1/22 & 2/7.

R Rajkumar has 4 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 27 in five TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

R Rajkumar has 64 runs at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 142.22 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

R Rajkumar’s previous five scores: 31, 3, 1, 0 & 1.

Antony Dhas has 152 runs at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 122.58 in eight TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has 2 wickets against them.

P Sarvana Kumar has 3 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

K Easwaran took 2 wickets in his only TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

K Easwaran has 7 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 9.42 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Athisayaraj Davidson has 4 wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 12 in two TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

Athisayaraj Davidson’s last five figures: 2/11, 1/29, 1/32, 0/27 & 2/21.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Coimbatore was balanced in the day game yesterday. Expect another good batting deck, with a little help for pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek, R Kavin (wk), R Bist, Rajendran Vivek, Vishal Vaidhya, Shijit Chandran (c), Sunny Sandhu, Adnan Khan, Harish Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Yazh Arun Mozhi, R Aushik.

Trichy Grand Cholas: Arjun Murthy, Waseem Ahmed (wk), Shyam Sundar, Sanjay Yadav, Jafar Jamal, PS Nirmal Kumar, R Rajkumar, Antony Das (c), Saravana Kumar, Kannan Vignesh, Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunny Sandhu: Sunny Sandhu is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sunny will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sonu will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

K Easwaran: K Easwaran is among the best bowlers in the competition. Easwaran will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

R Bist: R Bist has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Bist will bat in the top order. He can make a substantial score.

Arjun Murthy: Arjun Murthy’s selection % currently stands at 1.5. Murthy will open the innings. He can make a decent score.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Adnan Khan: Adnan Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among S Abishiek, Jafar Jamal, Shijit Chandran, Yazh Arun Mozhi, and Saravana Kumar.

If TGC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajendran Vivek, Waseem Ahmed, R Aushik, and Athisayaraj Davidson.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among R Bist, Jafer Jamal, Yazh Arun Mozhi, and Anthony Das.

If TGC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Arjun Murthy, Vishal Vaidhya, R Aushik, and Athisayaraj Davidson.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Trichy Grand Cholas have a formidable batting unit. Their bowlers have also done well in patches. Expect them to win.

