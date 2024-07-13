IPL franchise sacks high-profile overseas coach

As IPL franchises build towards the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, one of the high-profile overseas coaches has been removed from their head coach position.

As IPL franchises build towards the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, one of the high-profile overseas coaches has been removed from their head coach position. He played a crucial role in shaping the team, spending seven years with the franchise, but his tenure has finally ended.

The head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC), Ricky Ponting, is sacked after a few abysmal campaigns in the last few years. Ponting has been the head coach of Delhi Capitals since 2018, and the team has had ample success as a unit during his initial years.

DC were among the top-performing sides in the competition during that cycle, finishing in the top four for three continuous years. Under him, DC qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2019, 2020 & 2021 and played their first-ever final in the 2020 edition.

However, things took a significant turn in the next cycle, and DC didn’t qualify for any year between the 2022-24 IPL cycle. Consequently, the team has decided to look past Ponting ahead of the next season.

After 7 seasons, Delhi Capitals has decided to part ways with Ricky Ponting.



It's been a great journey, Coach! Thank you for everything 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/dnIE5QY6ac — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 13, 2024

Sourav Ganguly set to take over as head coach

In a recent talk with Bengali newspaper Aajkal, Sourav Ganguly confirmed he will be the new head coach of Delhi Capitals. He added Ricky Ponting couldn’t take the team forward in his edition, leading to his omission from the setup.

“I have to plan for next year's IPL. I want to win the IPL for Delhi Capitals once. The mega auction is next year, and hence I have started planning from now on. Let me break the news, head (coach) Ricky Ponting will not be the coach of Delhi Capitals. Geoffrey Boycott was right, as Ponting has not been able to take the franchise forward in the past 7 years. I have to speak with the franchise and ask them to look at Indian coaches. I will be the head coach. Let's see how I perform.”

Sourav Ganguly was Director of Cricket at DC last season after his tenure as BCCI President ended. Ganguly has been involved in a similar capacity with the franchise previously.

His promotion shows DC are planning towards the future. Ganguly’s first role would be to form a formidable squad in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.