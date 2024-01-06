STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 28 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars are an in-form team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Date

6 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Beau Webster has 153 runs at an average of 21.85 and a strike rate of 114.17 in eight BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 691 runs at an average of 43.18 and a strike rate of 157.40 in 18 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 22.41 and a strike rate of 17.41 in 14 BBL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 341 runs at an average of 34.10 and a strike rate of 163.94 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 357 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 135.74 in 15 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties against them.

Scott Boland has 10 wickets at an average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 14.40 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

Josh Philippe has 353 runs at an average of 29.41 and a strike rate of 140.63 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has three fifties against them.

James Vince has 423 runs at an average of 38.45 and a strike rate of 136.89 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has two fifties against them.

Moises Henriques has 483 runs at an average of 30.18 and a strike rate of 146.36 in 20 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has three fifties against them.

Jordan Silk has 317 runs at an average of 45.28 and a strike rate of 115.69 in 15 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Sean Abbott has 21 wickets at an average of 21.42 and a strike rate of 15.14 in 16 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Ben Dwarshuis has 18 wickets at an average of 24.16 and a strike rate of 17.11 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Steve O’Keefe has 18 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 19 in 16 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Melbourne has been 159, with the pacers snaring 62.55% of wickets here. Expect another decent track for the batters, with more help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with some clouds in the sky, is forecast.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Sam Harper (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris, Scott Boland.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and also has a fabulous record against Sydney Sixers. His recent form has also been good.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will also contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Sydney Sixers previously. Stoinis’ recent form has been top-notch.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran will also contribute with both bat and ball and has been pretty consistent in the competition. He has been among the best performers for the Sydney Sixers in recent years. Expect him to make an impact again.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Scott Boland: Scott Boland is set to feature in this game and won’t be picked by many. Boland will enjoy bowling in Melbourne and has done well against Sydney Sixers previously. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran has a selection % of less than 17 as of now. As mentioned above, Curran will be an all-round package. Expect him to make an impact in this game.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo: Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dan Lawrence, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright and Joel Paris.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott and Scott Boland.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright and Joel Paris.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

