CSK Legend files criminal case against ex-business partners for cheating of over INR 15 crore

The cricketer has accused the partners of violating the terms of an agreement made in 2017 to establish a global cricket academy.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has initiated legal proceedings against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in a Ranchi court. Diwakar is accused of violating the terms of an agreement made with the cricketer in 2017 to establish a global cricket academy. However, Diwakar failed to meet the specified conditions outlined in the agreement. Aarka Sports was supposed to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement, but these obligations were not fulfilled.

Despite multiple attempts, the agreed-upon terms and conditions were consistently ignored. Consequently, MS Dhoni revoked the authority letter granted to Aarka Sports in August 2021 and issued several legal notices, all of which went unanswered.

Dayanand Singh, representing MS Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, contends that they were deceived and defrauded by Aarka Sports, resulting in a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore.

Dhoni's associate, Simant Lohani, also known as Chittu, has filed a complaint asserting that he faced threats and abuse from Mihir Diwakar after taking legal action against Aarka Sports.

MS Dhoni looking to make a return in IPL 2024

At the age of 41, MS Dhoni overcame a knee injury to lead the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title in 2023.

MS Dhoni faced a challenging period as he underwent knee surgery in June 2023, successfully performed at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. His recovery garnered significant attention, with the cricket star spending time in Ranchi before making public appearances, including trying out vintage cars and interacting with fans.

Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, provided a positive update on Dhoni's health, confirming that his recovery was progressing well. Dhoni himself expressed optimism about his rehabilitation, stating that while undergoing the rehab phase, he encountered no issues with his day-to-day routine.

MS Dhoni has filed a criminal case in Ranchi court against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas of Arka Sports and Management Limited. Diwakar had reportedly signed an agreement with MSD in 2017 to set up a cricket academy at the world level. However, Diwakar failed to comply with…

