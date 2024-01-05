12-year old Bihar cricketer makes history; becomes 4th youngest Indian first-class debutant

At 12 years and 284 days, Suryavanshi took to the field for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Shams Mulani’s Bihar.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar made the record of becoming the fourth-youngest Indian earlier today (January 5) to make his debut in a recorded first-class cricket match. Aged 12 years and 284 days, Suryavanshi took to the field for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Shams Mulani’s Bihar at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

Suryavanshi showcased his talent during the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy for Bihar, where he impressively scored 151 runs off 128 balls, including 22 fours and three sixes in a match against Jharkhand. In the same fixture, he also notched up a score of 76.

Participating in a quadrangular series featuring India U19 A, India U19 B, England U19, and Bangladesh U19, Suryavanshi contributed scores of 53, 74, 0, 41, and 0 in the tournament.

Nine Indian players have made FC debuts before 13

In the 1942-43 season, Alimuddin held the record as the youngest debutant at just 12 years and 73 days. Hailing from Ajmer, Alimuddin played for Rajputana in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Baroda at the Maharaja Pratapsingh Coronation Gymkhana in Baroda.

SK Bose, who made his first-class debut in the 1959-60 season at the age of 12 years and 76 days, played for Bihar against Assam at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

In October 1937, Mohammad Ramzan made his first-class debut at the age of 12 years and 247 days, representing Northern India in a Ranji Trophy match against United Province at the Baradari Ground in Patiala.

A total of only nine players have made their debuts in first-class cricket before the age of 13. Among them are Aaqib Javed (1984-85), Mohammad Akram (1968-69), Rizwan Sattar (1985-86), Salimuddin (1954-55), and Qasim Feroze (1970-71).

