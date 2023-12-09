STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 3 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: While Brisbane Heat won the previous game, their squad is depleted due to the absence of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are a formidable side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect the Strikers to win the game.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

Date

9 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Short has 181 runs at an average of 22.62 and a strike rate of 130.21 in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has 7 wickets at 9.42 balls apiece in five BBL innings against them.

D’Arcy Short has 440 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 135.38 in 11 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Wes Agar has 15 wickets at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate of 10.33 in seven BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Cameron Boyce has 24 wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 13.25 in 14 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Colin Munro has 126 runs at a strike rate of 140 in four BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a century against them.

Matthew Kuhnemann has 7 wickets at 13.71 balls apiece in five BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Adelaide has been 155 in BBL, with the teams batting first, winning five of the 11 games here since 2022. The pacers have taken 61.47% of wickets. The teams winning the toss might elect to bat first, with around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 15°C, with a 90% chance of rain, is forecast.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Adam Hose, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jake Weatherald, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Sam Billings (wk), Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kunhenmann.

STR vs HEA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STR vs HEA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STR vs HEA Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

If you are looking for STR vs HEA live score and ball-by-ball updates, then you can follow the scorecard below:

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is among this game's most popular captaincy options. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against the Brisbane Heat is also decent. Expect a fine outing for him.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is a BBL legend and will look to score runs against his former team. Lynn has a fine record at Adelaide and will look to build on it.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser is another captaincy option in this game. Neser will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record in the league is also decent. Expect him to make an impact.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wes Agar: Wes Agar has surprisingly been picked up by less than 43% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Agar has a tremendous record against the Brisbane Heat, and his record at Adelaide is also top-notch. A fine outing can not be ruled out.

Matthew Kuhnemann: Matthew Kuhnemann has been selected by less than 19% of people as of now. Kuhnemann has a decent record against Adelaide Strikers and has done well in Adelaide previously in the tournament. He can be tried in a few teams.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jack Wildermuth: Jack Wildermuth might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max Bryant, Paul Walter, James Bazley and Henry Thornton.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Josh Brown and Jake Weatherald.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Henry Thornton and Spencer Johnson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Josh Brown, David Payne and Matthew Kuhnemann.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

While Brisbane Heat won the previous game, their squad is depleted due to the absence of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are a formidable side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect the Strikers to win the game.

