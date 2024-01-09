STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 31 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Date

9 January 2024

Time

2:10 PM IST

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Short has 353 runs at an average of 50.42 and a strike rate of 156.88 in nine BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Chris Lynn has 606 runs at an average of 55.09 and a strike rate of 156.58 in 14 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has five fifties and a century against them.

Cameron Boyce has 8 wickets at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 16.50 in six BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Caleb Jewell has 172 runs at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 148.27 in six BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Ben McDermott has 445 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 148.33 in 14 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Tim David has 166 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 176.59 in seven BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Nathan Ellis has 9 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 18.44 in seven BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Adelaide has been 170, with the pacers snaring 62.12% of wickets here. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope.

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith.

STR vs HUR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STR vs HUR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STR vs HUR Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn has a fantastic record against Hobart Hurricanes. His recent form has also been really good. Lynn will look to score big in nice batting conditions again.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott is among the most consistent batters in the competition. He will enjoy batting in Adelaide, and his overall record against Adelaide Strikers has also been good. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose has a selection % of less than 16 as of now. Hose will bat at No.4 and can chip in with useful runs. His batting style will be ideal for the Adelaide track.

Tim David: Tim David might be effective in Adelaide. While he will bat in the lower order, David can play a quick-fire knock. His bowling can also fetch a few points.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Tim David, Cameron Boyce and Nathan Ellis.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Adam Hose, Henry Thornton and Riley Meredith.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Tim David, Cameron Boyce and Nathan Ellis.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Adam Hose, Patrick Dooley and Henry Thornton.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

