STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 27 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are a formidable unit, but Adelaide Strikers will be more eager to win and will play at home. Expect the Strikers to win the game.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

Date

5 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Short has 246 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 121.18 in ten BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has two fifties against them.

D’Arcy Short has 397 runs at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 119.57 in 12 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Chris Lynn has 680 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 137.37 in 19 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has six fifties against them.

Jamie Overton took two wickets in his only innings against Perth Scorchers.

Henry Thornton has 6 wickets at an average of 17.83 and a strike rate of 12 in three BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Aaron Hardie has 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 120.73 in five BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 14.20 and a strike rate of 12 in three BBL innings against them.

Josh Inglis has 259 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 143.88 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Laurie Evans has 124 runs at a strike rate of 210.16 in two BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Jhye Richardson has 17 wickets at an average of 13.35 and a strike rate of 11.76 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Andrew Tye has 18 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 15.50 in 14 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Jason Behrendorff has 18 wickets at an average of 22.53 and a strike rate of 18 in 13 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Lance Morris has 8 wickets at an average of 9.62 and a strike rate of 9 in four BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Adelaide has been 171, with the pacers snaring 62.36% of wickets here. The track here has always been nice for the batters, and expect another flat surface. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with some clouds covering the sky, is forecast.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce.

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

STR vs SCO Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STR vs SCO live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STR vs SCO Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball, and his form this year has been terrific. His overall record against Perth Scorchers has also been decent.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is another popular captaincy option for this game. Hardie will also contribute with both bat and ball and has also done well this season. Expect him to make an impact again.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis enjoys playing against Adelaide Strikers. His recent form has also been good. Inglis’ wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose has a selection % of less than 27 as of now. Hose has done well at this venue and can play according to the situation. He can be tried in a few teams.

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson always takes wickets in Adelaide. He has caused ample damage previously at this venue and can snare a few wickets again. His recent form has also been good.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among D’Arcy Short, Cooper Connolly, James Bazley and Lance Morris.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Whiteman, Adam Hose, David Payne and Ashton Agar.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Laurie Evans, James Bazley, Lance Morris and Jason Behrendorff.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zak Crawley, Adam Hose, Andrew Tye and Henry Thornton.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

