'Your Hindi is too good, mate' - BBL sensation Nikhil Chaudhary engages in fun banter with Brett Lee

The former Aussie player's smooth Hindi accent drew praise from the Indian-born star.

In the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24, during a match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades on January 4 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee showcased his proficiency in Hindi during a conversation with BBL sensation Nikhil Chaudhary.

The commentary box members decided to engage Nikhil Chaudhary in discussions about the on-field events. Seizing the opportunity, Brett Lee, who is also a part of the panel opted to communicate in Hindi with the Indian-origin player.

"Nikhil, Brett Lee here. Aap kaise ho? Aap se milke khushi hui," Lee said on-air to Chaudhary

The former player's smooth accent drew praise from Nikhil Chaudhary, who replied: "Your Hindi is too good, mate!"

Nikhil Chaudhary making headlines in BBL

Nikhil Chaudhary stands out as one of the few Indian-born players participating in the BBL. The 27-year-old, originally from Punjab, has featured in four matches in the ongoing season for the Hurricanes, amassing 72 runs at a striking rate of 153.19.

Additionally, he has made a significant contribution with the ball, bowling two overs in the current clash against the Renegades and claiming the wicket of Quinton de Kock while conceding a total of 16 runs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KL Rahul's wicketkeeping skills under question after he drops regulation catch of Aiden Markram

During the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where Lee served as a commentator, he was seen speaking to a couple of his fans in Hindi. The pair, were apparently tailing the former player for a selfie while travelling in a scooter, promting Lee to say "Aaram se, Aaram se", and also told the travellers to wear a helmet in the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.