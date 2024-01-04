WATCH: KL Rahul's wicketkeeping skills under question after he drops regulation catch of Aiden Markram

KL Rahul's proficiency in wicketkeeping has frequently come under scrutiny, raising doubts about his suitability as a specialized wicketkeeper in the Indian Test team. There is an ongoing debate about whether Test cricket requires a dedicated wicketkeeper rather than someone who performs the role part-time due to the demanding nature of the format. Unfortunately, KL Rahul did not help his case durng the ongoing Cape Town Test when he failed to hold onto a straightforward catch from Aiden Markram.

During Bumrah's bowling spell, he induced a straight edge from Aiden Markram, who was batting on 73 runs. However, KL Rahul surprised everyone with his unexpected blunder, dropping what should have been a routine catch. The lapse in concentration left both Virat Kohli and bowler Bumrah visibly astonished.

Markram eventually went on to capitalize on the chance and convert it into a steady century and continue the Proteas fightback. He was eventually dismissed on 106 by Siraj to put a halt to the Proteas momentum.

South Africa were eventually bundled out for 176 after managing to establish a lead of 78 runs. Any chance of the match going into the third day looks remote.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights

Earlier on Day 1, Mohammed Siraj delivered an impressive morning spell, claiming six wickets to restrict South Africa to their lowest score of 55. However, India's joy was short-lived as they lost six wickets in the final session without adding a single run, finishing at 153 with a lead of 98 runs.

Despite Siraj's outstanding performance, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger took three wickets each, preventing India from extending their lead beyond 100. South Africa, showing cautious aggression, scored 62 for three in their second innings by the end of the day, reducing the deficit to 36 runs.

This remarkable day of cricket set a new record with 23 wickets falling, although the all-time record for wickets lost on the first day of a Test is 25 which happened in an Ashes Test back in 1902.

