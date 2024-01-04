WATCH: Virat Kohli congratulates Aiden Markram after his century in the second innings

Virat Kohli went to congratulate Aiden Markram as he completed his century in the second innings in Cape Town.

Virat Kohli has always enjoyed watching Markram bat.

Virat Kohli went to congratulate Aiden Markram as he completed his century in the second innings in Cape Town. Kohli shook hands with Markram and then tapped on his head. It was a beautiful gesture by Kohli, who has always respected the opposition and its players.

Aiden Markram was India’s biggest challenge in the second dig. He stood firm between India and the win and played an innings of a lifetime at the picturesque Cape Town. In fact, he was the only batter to cross the 15-run mark for South Africa.

Markram was positive from the start of the innings and took extra risk to accumulate runs. It was what conditions demanded, for settling on such a track is impossible. The pitch was full of venoms, with the ball swinging and seaming excessively with uneven bounce.

Markram showed the way to bat on such pitches. He never held himself back and played his shots throughout the innings. His knock gave South Africa something to bowl in the fourth innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a back of a length delivery just outside the off-stump to Aiden Markram when he was on 98. Markram opened the face of his willow and guided it past the gully to notch up his best Test century. He removed his helmet and thanked the almighty before dedicating his ton to Dean Elgar, playing his final international game.

Virat Kohli immediately went to Markram and shook hands with him. He then patted his head, congratulating him for playing a fantastic innings. This gesture shows the true nature of Virat Kohli.

He has always been supportive and has respected the opposition despite playing hard. He will always be the first to appreciate the opposition for playing good cricket in the middle. No wonder why he gets so much affection from players around the globe.

Virat Kohli has always enjoyed watching Markram bat. Previously, he has also appreciated Markram on social media. Undoubtedly, Markram is a fantastic talent and impresses everyone when in flow.

