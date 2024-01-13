SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 5 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have quality players and will play at home. Expect SUNE to win the contest.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants

Date

13 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Rossington has 246 runs at an average of 27.3 and a strike rate of 166 in 10 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Aiden Markram has 366 runs at an average of 33.3 and a strike rate of 128 in 12 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and one century.

Jordan Hermann has 184 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 113 in 8 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty.

Ottniel Baartman has 12 wickets at an average of 16.91 and an economy of 10 in six SA20 innings since 2023.

Brydon Carse has 5 wickets at an average of 39.8 and an economy of 9.1 in eight SA20 innings since 2023.

Quinton de Kock has 271 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 151 in 9 SA20 innings since 2023.

Kyle Mayers has 163 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 134 in 7 SA20 innings since 2023.

Heinrich Klaasen has 363 runs at an average of 60.0 and a strike rate of 164 in 9 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and one century.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The first game got washed out, so now the field and the pitch are a bit damp. That might affect the game, and scoring around 175 runs seems like a reasonable target. Historically, teams batting first have held an advantage over their chasing counterparts, prompting the winning toss captain to likely choose to bat first

Weather Report

The weather will be pretty good for a cricket match, with a maximum temperature of 24°C. There is no sign of rain.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Temba Bavuma, Adam Rossington (WK), Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (C), Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall / Brydon Carse, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (WK), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Richard Gleeson, Keshav Maharaj (C), Reece Topley, Junior Dala

SUNE vs DSG Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SUNE vs DSG live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been really good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Aiden Markram is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been really good. Expect him to make an impact again. Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can cause serious damage. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Quinton de Kock is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can cause serious damage. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. He is known to hit the ball from the first ball and has been quite consistent in this format lately. Expect him to make an impact again.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jordan Hermann: Jordan Hermann has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. Hermann is a terrific batter and can score useful runs in the middle order. He looked good in a few matches last year.

Junior Dala: Junior Dala will get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets. He will also bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. Dala can fetch match-winning points in this game.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Breetzke: Matthew Breetzke might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius and Richard Gleeson.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keemo Paul and Simon Harmer.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder and Keemo Paul.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Marco Jansen and Ottneil Baartman.

SUNE vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

