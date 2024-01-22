SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 15 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals

Date

22 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dawid Malan has 827 runs at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 132.10 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tom Abell has 522 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 129.69 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Aiden Markram has 939 runs at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 135.49 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties and a century.

Tristan Stubbs has 413 runs at an average of 27.53 and a strike rate of 140.47 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Marco Jansen has 24 wickets at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 21.37 in 25 T20 innings since 2023.

Simon Harmer has 24 wickets at an average of 26.04 and a strike rate of 16.50 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Ottniel Baartman has 16 wickets at an average of 19.93 and a strike rate of 12 in nine T20 innings since 2023.

Phil Salt has 1393 runs at an average of 29.02 and a strike rate of 160.11 in 53 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1361 runs at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 166.78 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 13.37 and a strike rate of 10.58 in 21 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1054 runs at an average of 29.27 and a strike rate of 161.16 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

James Neesham has 597 runs at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 139.48 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 38 wickets at an average of 22.21 and a strike rate of 15.18 in 34 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adil Rashid has 43 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a strike rate of 17.86 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Gqerberha has been 151, with the pacers snaring 56.58% of wickets here. There will be some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall.

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals player set to miss India v England Tests due to personal reasons

SUNE vs PRC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SUNE vs PRC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Markram’s bowling will be effective in Gqeberha. He looked in decent touch with the bat in the previous game.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been good. Expect him to perform again.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is another popular captaincy option for this game. Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been top-notch. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Telegram Group Join Now

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Abell: Tom Abell has a selection % of less than 32 as of now. Abell will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He is a fine player of spin and will be handy in Gqeberha.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid’s selection % is less than 32 as of now. He will be mighty effective at this venue and has bowled well this series. Expect Rashid to snare a few wickets.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kyle Verreynne, Jordan Hermann, Eathan Bosch, and Ottniel Baartman.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs, Dawid Malan, Wayne Parnell, and Simon Harmer.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kyle Verreynne, Jordan Hermann, Adil Rashid and Ottniel Baartman.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch and Daniel Worrall.

SUNE vs PRC Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.