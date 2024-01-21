Delhi Capitals player set to miss India v England Tests due to personal reasons

He was bought by the Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore in the IPL 2024 auction last year in Dubai.

In a recent development, a Delhi Capitals (DC) batter who was supposed to feature in the upcoming India vs England Test series has returned home citing personal reasons. The news was confirmed by the England Cricket Board (ECB). ECB posted a statement on Sunday (December 21) saying that the youngster will be returning home with ‘immediate effect.’ The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the India tour in due course.

The right-handed batter has proven to be a crucial asset for the new-age England Test team, with his aggressive batting style that seamlessly aligns with the Bazball tactics. In the 2023 season, he contributed significantly by amassing 701 runs in 8 matches and finished as England's second-highest run-scorer.

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India,” the statement said.

In the interim, Dan Lawrence is slated to join the Three Lions squad in the next 24 hours.

Harry Brook's stock has reduced in IPL

The England youngster was sold for INR 4 crore to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 auction last year in Dubai. He will now play his second season in the IPL after Brook became DC's first pick in the auction.

After being auctioned for a hefty sum of INR 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, Brook experienced a dip in his market value this time. This downturn was due to his underwhelming performance in his debut season in the IPL.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals' star batter still needs a month to recover from knee injury: Reports

While he did manage to score a century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Brook struggled with a series of single-digit scores throughout the 2023 season. From 11 matches in the IPL, Brook had scored 190 runs at an average of 21.11.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.