SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 13 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers

Date

29 January 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 112 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 56.00 and SR of 138.27. He also has a fifty.

Najmul Hossain Shanto also scored 55 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 18.33 and SR of 92.59

Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers and has taken 4 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 match at an economy rate of 6.77

Samit Patel has taken 3 wickets in 1 BPL 2024 match at an economy rate of 4.00

Avishka Fernando is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 150 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 50.0 and SR of 170.45. He also has a fifty.

Najubullah Zadran has 135 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 150.00

Curtis Campher is currently the leading wicket-taker for Chattogram Challengers with 6 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 games. He has also scored 36 runs so far.

Al-Amin Hossain has 5 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an average of 24.40 and an economy of 7.63

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is more helpful to batters. With good seam and swing movement off the deck, pacers are expected to do well here as well but the game might be dominated by the batters. Teams prefer chasing after winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 140.

Weather Report

The SYL vs CCH weather is expected to be a maximum of 22.0°C and there is no chance of rain during the matches.

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Ryan Burl, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava

Chattogram Challengers: Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Imranuzzaman (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Curtis Campher, Shuvgata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan

SYL vs CCH Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SYL vs CCH live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher can contribute with the bat and can snare up some wickets in the middle orders. His role adds strategic value to the team and can help score good fantasy points.

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando will bat at the top of the order and can score quick runs during the powerplay. He has been enjoying great form this season and will be amongst the top choices as fantasy captain.

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Yasir Ali Chowdhury: Yasir Ali Chowdhury will bat in the top order and can contribute with some essential runs. He currently has a selection % of less than 3 as of now.

Imran Uzzaman: Imran Uzzaman will bat in the top order and can contribute with some essential runs. He currently has a selection % of less than 10 as of now.

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nihaduzzaman: Nihaduzzaman may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Burl, Tanzim Sakib, Najibullah Zadran and Shohidul Islam

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Imran Uzzaman, Shuvagata Hom, Samit Patel and Mashrafe Mortaza

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ben Cutting, Shuvagata Hom and Shohidul Islam

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Bilal Khan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Rejaur Rahman Raja

SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers have a strong squad and look in good form in recent matches. Expect them to win the contest.

