SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 20 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Sylhet Strikers picked up their first win in the last match and are expected to continue the momentum. Expect them to win the contest.

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders

Date

3 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 189 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 37.80 and SR of 133.10. He also has a fifty.

Mohammad Mithun has scored 105 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 21.00 and SR of 123.53. He also has a fifty.

Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers and has taken 9 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 match at an economy rate of 8.13

Babar Azam is the top run-scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024 with 157 runs in 4 innings at a SR of 112.95 and a average of 52.33

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 125 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 41.67 and SR of 152.44

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for Rangpur Riders with 7 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 12.86 and an economy of 6.14

Hasan Mahmud has 6 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an economy of 7.56 and an average of 20.17

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has got slightly quicker over the phase in Sylhet and we have started to see more bounce as well. Pace bowlers will feel they have more of a chance with a par score likely to be around 165.

Weather Report

SYL vs RAN weather report​​ suggests that the maximum temperature will be around 22.0°C and there is no chance of rain during the matches.

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamsur Rahman, Zakir Hasan(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Ryan Burl, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan (c) (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan

SYL vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The FBA vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Mohammad Mithun: Mohammad Mithun is currently in good form. He will bat in the middle overs and can play the role of a finisher during a chase.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rejaur Rahman Raja: Rejaur Rahman Raja has a selection % of less than 9 as of now. He can be crucial in breaking partnerships and can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 9 as of now.

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Fazle Mahmud: Fazle Mahmud may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Rejaur Rahma Raja and Shakib Al Hasan

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shamim Hossain, Brandon King, Azmatullah Omarzai and Nayeem Hasan

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Burl, Samit Patel, Nayeem Hasan and Azmatullah Omarzai

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brandon King, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque and Shamsur Rahman

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

