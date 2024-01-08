THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 30 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder are a good team, but Perth Scorchers are a formidable side. Expect Perth Scorchers to win the contest.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

Date

8 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 238 runs at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 130.05 in nine BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a fifty against them.

Oliver Davies has 165 runs at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 143.47 in four BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has two fifties against them.

Nathan McAndrew has 10 wickets at an average of 17.30 and a strike rate of 13.80 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Liam Hatcher took two wickets in his only innings against Perth Scorchers.

Josh Inglis has 106 runs at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 117.77 in six BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a fifty against them.

Ashton Agar has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 161.53 in five BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 28.80 in seven BBL innings against them.

Jhye Richardson has 9 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 17.11 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Andrew Tye has 15 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 15.73 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Jason Behrendorff has 14 wickets at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 15.85 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score at the Sydney Showground Stadium has been 154, with the pacers snaring 76.85% of wickets here. Expect a balanced track, with the pacers getting some movement with the new ball. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with chances of rain, is forecast.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha.

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

THU vs SCO Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The THU vs SCO live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is another popular captaincy option for this game. Hardie will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. He will look to contribute again.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is among the best batters in the game. He has done really well this season and will look to play a long innings again. Inglis’ wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McAndrew: Nathan McAndrew has a selection % of less than 14 as of now. McAndrew has done well against Perth Scorchers previously and will get some assistance from the deck. His batting can also fetch a few points.

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson might enjoy bowling at the Showground stadium, as the pacers generally get some assistance here. Richardson has been bowling well this season and will look to make an impact again. He can snare a few wickets.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Cooper Connolly: Cooper Connolly might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Laurie Evans and Lance Morris.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zak Crawley, Alex Ross, Liam Hatcher and Jhye Richardson.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Laurie Evans and Lance Morris.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zak Crawley, Alex Ross, Liam Hatcher and Jhye Richardson.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

