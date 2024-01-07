Mumbai Indians legend replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town Captain for SA20 2024

The star Afghanistan spinner had previously been absent from the recent T20I series in the UAE and the Big Bash League owing to his back surgery.

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan will miss the upcoming SA20 season as he continues his recovery from back surgery. Despite being named in the Afghanistan squad for the three-match T20I series in India, it is unlikely that he will participate, as indicated by a statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The star Afghanistan spinner had previously been absent from his country's recent T20I series in the UAE and the Big Bash League (BBL).

In Rashid's absence, a Mumbai Indians legend will fill the void. Swashbuckling Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard will lead MI Cape Town and make his debut in the SA20.

Following the development, MI Cape Town released a statement: "Kieron Pollard will be the captain for MI Cape Town in the second season of the SA20. Rashid Khan is unavailable currently, as he continues his recovery from injury. MI CT wish Rashid a quick recovery and look to have him back on the playing field soon."

Pooran to take over Pollard's captaincy for MI Emirates

Although Pollard was retained by MI Emirates for the ILT20 in 2024, scheduling conflicts with the SA20 will result in Nicholas Pooran taking over the captaincy for MI Emirates from Pollard. It remains uncertain whether Pollard will join MI Emirates for the latter part of the ILT20 in the UAE.

Pooran, Pollard's CPL team-mate at Trinbago Knight Riders, declined his West Indies central contract in December 2023 to become a free agent. Unveiled as Durban's Super Giants' wildcard pick in September 2023, Pooran is expected to participate in three matches in the SA20 before joining MI Emirates for the second season of the ILT20.

The SA20 is scheduled to take place from January 10 to February 10, overlapping with the ILT20, which runs from January 19 to February 17. Both leagues clash with New Zealand's Super Smash and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

ALSO READ: Discarded India star smashes unbeaten 243 in Ranji Trophy 2024 encounter

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘!



Kieron Pollard will be captain for MI Cape Town in SA20.



Read more: https://t.co/qARqOIPv4T#OneFamily #MICapeTown #SA20 pic.twitter.com/f706kpymJW — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 7, 2024

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.