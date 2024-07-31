TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9: Playing XI, The Hundred 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Trent Rockets are a good side and will have a home advantage. While Birmingham Phoenix will have their big players coming back, TRT look stronger. Expect TRT to win the game.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Trent Rockets will be up against Birmingham Phoenix in the 9th match of The Hundred 2024 on Wednesday (July 31) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Both sides won their previous games in nail-biting encounters, pipping their opponent by a close margin.

Trent Rockets won their last encounter against Manchester Originals by a solitary run at Manchester to register their second win of the season. Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix got the better of London Spirit by three wickets with one ball to spare at Lord’s to register their maiden victory of the season.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Lyth scored 56 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Adam Lyth has 366 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 142.41 in 14 T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has two fifties here.

Adam Lyth vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 46 balls, 19 average, 123.91 SR & 3 dismissals. Moeen Ali and Dan Moulsey have dismissed him once each.

Adam Lyth’s last five scores: 9, 12, 8, 22 & 30.

Tom Banton has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 122.22 in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Tom Banton has 9 runs in two T20 innings in Nottingham.

Tom Banton’s previous five scores: 45, 66, 28, 8 & 79*.

Alex Hales has 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 159.30 in five innings against Birmingham Phoenix. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Hales has 3077 runs at an average of 31.72 and a strike rate of 155.16 in 105 T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has 24 fifties and two centuries here.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 183 runs, 154 balls, 16.63 average, 118.83 SR & 11 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 190 runs, 161 balls, 21.11 average, 118.01 SR & 9 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 119 runs, 76 balls, 19.83 average, 156.57 SR & 6 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs Moeen Ali in T20s: 63 runs, 55 balls, 12.60 average, 114.54 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores: 10, 6, 6, 36 & 3.

Sam Hain has 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 147.22 in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Sam Hain has 529 runs at an average of 132.25 and a strike rate of 166.87 in ten T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has four fifties and a century here.

Sam Hain vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 88 runs, 73 balls, 22 average, 120.54 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Hain vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 96 runs, 84 balls, 32 average, 114.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Hain vs Liam Livingstone in T20s: 5 runs, 9 balls, 2.50 average, 55.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Hain’s previous five scores: 12, 49, 93, 52* & 14.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 196 runs, 122 balls, 28 average, 160.65 SR & 7 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 85 runs, 46 balls, 17 average, 184.78 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 23 runs, 31 balls, 7.66 average, 74.19 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Tim Southee in T20s: 35 runs, 23 balls, 11.66 average, 152.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 27, 12, 1, 36 & 26.

Imad Wasim has 97 runs at an average of 16.16 and a strike rate of 106.59 in ten T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has 18 wickets at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 17.66 in 15 T20 innings here.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 53 runs, 57 balls, 17.66 average, 92.98 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs Liam Livingstone in T20s: 4 runs, 8 balls, 2 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 33 wickets, 20.24 average, 19.39 SR & 6.26 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 29.12 average, 24.12 SR & 7.24 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five scores: 4, 17*, 4, 3 & 4. Imad Wasim’s last five figures: 2/21, 1/13, 1/20, 2/28 & 1/31.

Rashid Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 20 in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Rashid Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 19.22 and a strike rate of 13.33 in six T20 innings in Nottingham.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 31 wickets, 18.06 average, 16.45 SR & 6.58 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 15.15 average, 13.38 SR & 6.79 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 2/24, 0/22, 3/22, 1/26 & 2/39.

Jordan Thompson has 3 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 13.33 in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Jordan Thompson has 4 wickets at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 22 in five T20 innings in Nottingham.

Jordan Thompson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 21.20 average, 16.33 SR & 7.78 economy rate. Jordan Thompson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 16.57 average, 10.28 SR & 9.66 economy rate.

Jordan Thompson’s last five figures: 1/17, 3/44, 0/37, 1/16 & 1/20.

Lewis Gregory has 86 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 148.27 in five innings against Birmingham Phoenix. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Lewis Gregory has 120 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 151.89 in 11 T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 12.66 in 12 T20 innings here.

Lewis Gregory vs pace in T20s in 2024: 124 runs, 85 balls, 15.50 average, 145.88 SR & 8 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 18 balls, 12 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 20.72 average, 15.36 SR & 8.09 economy rate. Lewis Gregory vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.40 average, 19.40 SR & 8.47 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory’s previous five scores: 7, 6*, 12*, 9 & 19*. Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 0/23, 2/21, 0/38, 0/21 & 1/25.

Luke Wood has 4 wickets at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 16.25 in four innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Luke Wood has 22 wickets at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 19.90 in 26 T20 innings in Nottingham.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 33.65 average, 25.85 SR & 7.81 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 27.54 average, 18 SR & 9.18 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 0/14, 1/26, 0/42, 3/23 & 0/24.

Sam Cook has 3 wickets at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 18.33 in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Sam Cook has 10 wickets at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 15.30 in nine T20 innings in Nottingham.

Sam Cook vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 24.12 average, 16.50 SR & 8.77 economy rate. Sam Cook vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 89 average, 51 SR & 10.47 economy rate.

Sam Cook’s last five figures: 2/37, 0/30, 0/36, 1/34 & 0/47.

Birmingham Phoenix:

Rishi Patel’s previous five scores: 3, 25, 7, 5 & 1.

Ben Duckett has 41 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 100 in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Ben Duckett has 808 runs at an average of 29.92 and a strike rate of 150.74 in 31 T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has six fifties here.

Ben Duckett’s last five scores: 39, 14, 47, 4 & 27.

Liam Livingstone has 180 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 152.54 in five innings against Trent Rockets. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Liam Livingstone has 383 runs at an average of 42.55 and a strike rate of 152.58 in ten T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 14.25 in seven T20 innings here.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm chinaman in T20s in 2024: 22 runs, 25 balls, 7.33 average, 88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs Jordan Thompson in T20s: 28 runs, 24 balls, 9.33 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 120 runs, 72 balls, 30 average, 166.66 SR & 4 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 29.44 average, 22.33 SR & 7.91 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 21.57 average, 16.28 SR & 7.94 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 4, 0, 36, 54* & 11. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 0/9, 2/41, 1/22, 0/24 & 1/24.

Dan Mousley scored 2 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Dan Mousley has 19 runs in four T20 innings in four T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Dan Moulsey vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 35 runs, 28 balls, 11.66 average, 125 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dan Mousley vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 24.09 average, 22.09 SR & 6.54 economy rate. Dan Mousley vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 20.60 average, 18.40 SR & 6.71 economy rate.

Dan Mousley’s last five scores: 39, 1, 11, 0 & 60*. Dan Mousley’s previous five figures: 0/16, 0/7, 1/34, 1/29 & 1/29.

Moeen Ali has 117 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 151.94 in four innings against Trent Rockets. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 17.75 and a strike rate of 12.50 in four innings against them.

Moeen Ali has 274 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 137.68 in ten T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 16.83 and a strike rate of 12.50 in ten T20 innings here.

Moeen Ali vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 114 runs, 98 balls, 9.50 average, 116.32 SR & 12 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 19 balls.

Moeen Ali vs Rashid Khan in T20s in 2024: 78 runs, 61 balls, 19.50 average, 127.86 SR & 4 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 20.50 average, 13.78 SR & 8.92 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 28.36 average, 21.90 SR & 7.76 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 0, 1, 103, 0 & 59. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/0, 0/10, 2/33, 2/2 & 1/25.

Jacob Bethell scored 27 runs in his only T20 innings in Nottingham. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20 innings here.

Jacob Bethell vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 16.40 average, 14.20 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Jacob Bethell vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 2 average, 5 SR & 2.40 economy rate.

Jacob Bethell’s last five scores: 43, 22, 19, 50 & 7. Jacob Bethell’s previous five figures: 2/5, 0/16, 1/10, 1/19 & 2/18.

Benny Howell has 6 wickets at an average of 21.83 and a strike rate of 16.66 in five innings against Trent Rockets.

Benny Howell has 30 runs in three T20 innings in Nottingham. He also has 2 wickets here.

Benny Howell vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 32 average, 27.45 SR & 6.99 economy rate. Benny Howell vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 17.50 average, 16 SR & 6.56 economy rate.

Benny Howell’s last five scores: 24*, 24, 1, 13 & 1. Benny Howell’s previous five figures: 1/18, 0/9, 0/21, 1/16 & 2/28.

James Fuller has 2 wickets in two innings against Trent Rockets.

James Fuller has 38 runs in two T20 innings in Nottingham.

James Fuller vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 24.83 average, 18 SR & 8.27 economy rate. James Fuller vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 23.60 average, 14.60 SR & 9.69 economy rate.

James Fuller’s last five scores: 6, 12, 20, 20* & 1. James Fuller’s previous five figures: 0/6, 0/37, 0/18, 0/25 & 2/20.

Sean Abbott vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 19 wickets, 16.42 average, 13.36 SR & 7.37 economy rate. Sean Abbott vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 21.25 average, 14.87 SR & 8.57 economy rate.

Sean Abbott’s last five figures: 4/14, 0/11, 3/25, 5/18 & 1/23.

Adam Milne has 4 wickets at an average of 9.25 and a strike rate of 10 in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Adam Milne took 2 wickets in his only T20 innings in Nottingham.

Adam Milne vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 40 average, 23.25 SR & 10.32 economy rate. Adam Milne vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 23.50 average, 14 SR & 10.07 economy rate.

Adam Milne’s previous five figures: 0/45, 0/29, 1/20, 2/40 & 1/53.

Tim Southee vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 13.92 average, 12.64 SR & 6.61 economy rate. Tim Southee vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 12.57 average, 13.42 SR & 5.61 economy rate.

Tim Southee’s previous five figures: 2/16, 2/20, 2/11, 3/4 & 2/21.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Nottingham has been 154, with pacers snaring 81.13% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting surface, with pacers getting some assistance early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Tom Banton (wk), Adam Lyth, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Sam Cook, Luke Wood.

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will bat in the top order. Hales is a quality batter and has vast experience batting at this venue. He can score big.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rashid will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He can fetch ample points.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will contribute with both bat and ball. Livingstone has a fine record against Trent Rockets. He can fetch ample points.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Lyth will open the innings and has a decent record in Nottingham. He can score big.

Adam Milne: Adam Milne’s selection % currently stands at 21.68. Milne will bowl in different phases and has done well against Trent Rockets previously. He can dismiss a few batters.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jacob Bethell: Jacob Bethell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rovman Powell, Sam Hain, Dan Moulsey, Moeen Ali, Sean Abbott, and Sam Cook.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ben Duckett, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Tim Southee, and Luke Wood.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Lyth, Moeen Ali, Dan Mousley, Sam Cook, James Fuller, and Sean Abbott.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Jamie Smith, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, and Adam Milne.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Trent Rockets are a good side and will have a home advantage. While Birmingham Phoenix will have their big players coming back, TRT look stronger. Expect TRT to win the game.

