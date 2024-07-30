'Never utilised his talent' - Fans react as Sanju Samson registers his second consecutive duck against Sri Lanka

Sanju Samson failed to make a mark in the international arena, for he was dismissed on a 4-ball duck in the third T20I.

Sanju Samson failed to make a mark in the international arena, for he was dismissed on a 4-ball duck in the third T20I. Chamindu Wickramasinghe bowled a fuller-length delivery on the off-stump line, and Samson tried to work it on the leg-side region but closed the face of his willow early as the ball flew straight to the deep cover, who completed a fine catch.

It was Samson’s second consecutive duck and third in the year; he was also dismissed without troubling the scorers in the Afghanistan series in January. He has wasted two chances against a slightly weak opponent when he could have pressed his case harder with big knocks.

Rishabh Pant got a rest in this dead rubber to accommodate Samson in the XI since he came in the side due to a spasm to Shubman Gill in the second T20I. Even then, Samson failed to make anything out of the opportunity and was out on a golden duck while opening.

He should have played more carefully and weaved a big knock to solidify his case. Now, Samson has let another chance slip and will be himself to blame if the management looks for alternatives in future series.

Fans react as Sanju Samson falls on another duck in the third T20I

Sanju Samson is often deemed unfairly treated by the team management. He doesn’t get selected as consistently as he should and often warms the bench when he gets a break in the team.

When he gets any chance to impress the selectors, Samson falls on a low score and makes work arduous for himself. It’s been the story of his career; he has always performed well in domestic tournaments and IPL but fails to get going in Indian colours, and it’s not a skill issue for him.

As Samson departs on another duck, the reactions from fans across social media platforms are aplenty. We have curated some best ones from the social media platform, X.

Here are some reactions:

Life of Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/UNk96tqueL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 30, 2024

Justice for Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/QJTFQ899e0 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) July 30, 2024

High time Twitter PR king Sanju Samson and most usless batter in T20 Rishabh Pant need to make way for Ishan Kishan.



But world's most powerful cricket body BCCI with world's most influential people in it is busy fighting ego battle with a 25 year old pic.twitter.com/W2y0Ys5Z5g — Abhinav Rajput (@Abhinavrt) July 30, 2024

Fans to Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/le1xhFfJKx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 30, 2024

Sanju Samson - The guy who never utilised his talent 🥲👍 pic.twitter.com/4rDZjeoVJL — Nitish Yadav (@nitishyadav1801) July 30, 2024

If wasting opportunity was an Olympic sport...



Sanju Samson : pic.twitter.com/Xv0WmmVeVL — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) July 30, 2024

Multiple T20I Ducks for India as Wicketkeeper



4: Rishabh Pant (54 inns)

3: Sanju Samson (11 inns)* — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) July 30, 2024

It will be interesting to see whether the selectors prefer him in the next series. If Samson doesn't make the cut, he will have no one but himself to blame.