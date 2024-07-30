WATCH: Local resident denies returning ball after batter hits massive six in TNPL

Not only did he refuse, he also took the ball back home with him.

During a hilarious incident in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2024), a local resident refused to return the ball and even took it home after a batter hit a six that saw the ball travel out of the ground.

The incident happened during a match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and Siechem Madurai Panthers on Monday (July 29), when a batter from the Super Gillies dispatched the ball out of the NPR College Ground with his massive hit.





A local man, who was quick enough to grab the ball, had refused to return it and instead walked home with it. The whole act was caught on camera, which was subsequently shared on social media.

The cameras show that a local man was wearing a lungi and T-shirt holding the ball but to everyone's surprise, he was in no mood to throw the ball back into the ground.

He also expressed his anger at the players and could be seen mouthing a few words as if saying that he had had enough of the ball coming to him and he wouldn't return it this time.

He then started nonchalantly walking away with the ball, still shouting angrily towards the ground.



The match resumed with a new ball eventually.

Later the man is also shown relaxing on a 'charpoy' as if nothing had happened.

Speaking about the match, Siechem Madurai Panthers emerged victorious in the end by 9 runs, despite chasing a big target of 182. Suresh Lokeshwar won the Player of the Match award for his commendable innings (55).



