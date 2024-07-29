'They don't know the rule': Ashwin issues clarity on 'Mankad' saga during TNPL

This was the first time Ashwin got a taste of his own medicine.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has issued an unsparing defence after being 'warned' for leaving the crease early during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2024) match last night.

The incident happened during a match between Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings as left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath warned Ashwin, who was standing at the non-striker’s end.

Interestingly, this was the first time Ashwin got a taste of his own medicine since he made this trend famous with a runout against Jos Buttler way back during the IPL 2019.

During the 15th over of the Dindigul innings, the bowler stopped midway through his action and immediately turned towards the non-striker Ashwin, who was ready to come out of his crease. Prasath didn’t say anything but had eye contact with Ashwin, telling him to stay within the line until the ball was delivered.

Ashwin reveals he would not have been out

Replays later showed that while Ashwin's bat was initially inside the crease when the bowler halted his action, it had slid just onto the line before Ashwin quickly corrected his position.

This incident soon sparked a debate on social media platforms, with Ashwin later responding to an X (formerly Twitter) post, emphasizing that he would have been deemed not out even if the bowler had dislodged the bails.

Ashwin shared a screengrab of Law 38.3 pertaining to non-strikers leaving their ground early as well as an image of the incident while captioning the post, “they don't know the rule.”

Cos they don’t know the rule😂 pic.twitter.com/r1B6Ndyyue — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 29, 2024

The rule specifies that a non-striker can be run out from the time the ball is in play until the bowler is anticipated to release it. This is in response to a comment criticizing commentators for not mentioning that Ashwin would have stayed not out.

