CSK youngster picks up final wicket to begin MLC 2024 victory celebrations for Washington Freedom

The Washington Freedom thwarted the San Francisco Unicorns in the thrilling Major League Cricket 2024 Final, therefore ensuring a 96-run win on July 29 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. The Washington Freedom posted a stunning score of 207/5 in the given 20 overs thanks to skipper Steve Smith's batting display as the stylish opening batter went on to hammer 88 runs off 52 balls in the final showdown.

Star spinner Rachin Ravindra and left-arm pacer Marco Jansen were bundled out for 111 runs in just 16 overs of the game. With each collecting three wickets, Jansen and Ravindra were outstanding, which helped WAF raise the MLC 2024 trophy. The great performances in batting, fielding, and bowling by the Washington Freedom guaranteed their massive win and set off the festivities among their fans in Texas. Meanwhile, it was New Zealand star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who went on to remove Juanoy Drysdale to get the last wicket to help his side win the title.

THE WINNING MOMENT FOR WASHINGTON FREEDOM IN CAPTAIN SMUDGE ERA🫡 pic.twitter.com/lfkuZy0jsJ — Smithian49 (@Markie49SS) July 29, 2024



Also Read: Watch: Steve Smith's massive six hits the roof in MLC 2024 Final

The Washington Freedom won the first title in Major League Cricket

Speaking about the game here, it was SFU skipper Corey Anderson who won the toss and invited the Washington Freedom to bat first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first, the side has lost Travis Head for just nine runs, but captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper batter Gous made sure that they kept their side in the right spot after hammering 88 and 21 runs, respectively. In addition to this, Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also chipped in 40 runs from 22 balls featuring a boundary and four sixes with a solid strike rate of 182 to help his side post the huge total.

Also Read: Watch: Former RCB star smashes spectacular hundred in MLC 2024 Challenger game

However, during the chase, SFU lost star batter Finn Allen for just 13 runs, who was expected to do most of the damage against the Freedom bowlers. The side kept losing wickets continuously and bundled out just 111 runs in the 16 overs, making them lose an elite title.

Also Read: Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's angry celebration after Chamari Athapaththu's dismissal in Asia Cup final

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube