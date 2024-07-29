Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's angry celebration after Chamari Athapaththu's dismissal in Asia Cup final

The wicket was a huge one for India and it showed in the celebration of Indian skipper who was pumped up and showed all her emotions while hugging her teammates.

The Women's Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, which took place on July 28 at Rangiri International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, is turning out to be a thrilling one, with the hosts fighting out the chase to successfully outclass Team India. There was an immense fight in the game, especially from Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapththu, who smashed a brilliant 61 off 43 balls before India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma cleaned her up around the legs to help India mark their comeback in the final thriller.

Notably, the wicket of the Sri Lankan batting stalwart was very crucial for the defending champions, and it was showcased in the celebration of the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was pumped up and all her emotions showcasing emotions while hugging her teammates, knowing how crucial it was to dismantle Chamari from the game. It was a big wicket for Team India, as the Sri Lanka skipper seems to be the major threat against them, taking the game away from India.

Watch the full video here:

BIG BLOW for Sri Lanka! India is back in the game thanks to #DeeptiSharma! 🫡



Deepti Sharma bowls out #ChamariAthapaththu for a valiant 61, turning the tide for India! 👏🏼🔥#INDvSL | LIVE NOW | #WomensAsiaCupOnStar (Only available in India) pic.twitter.com/z8dgsO7HuT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 28, 2024



Deepti Sharma once again showcased why she is one of the best women cricketers that India has ever produced

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma once again showcased why she is one of the best women cricketers that India has ever produced. It was a full delivery around the leg. Chamari tried for a sweep shot but missed it, leading to her expulsion from the game.

However, despite that, host Sri Lanka managed to win their maiden title and defeated the strongest Asian team in the final. Speaking about the game here, it was Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who won the toss and invited the hosts to field first. After opting to bat first, the Indian women posted a decent total of 165/6, thanks to stunning dismplay from Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. However, during the chase, Sri Lanka women chased down the total with eight balls to spare to become the champions.

