Watch: Ravi Bishnoi gets a wicket without appealing

Sri Lanka's star opening batter, Pathum Nissanka, seems stunning with the bat in the second T20I game against Sri Lanka, which is taking place on July 28 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Notably, the top-order batter seems to be in stunning form in the game, where he was expected to do most of the damage against the Indian bowlers in the second T20I game. The stylish right-handed batter started off in good fashion and piled up 32 runs off 24 balls, but just when looking to set up the stage for the hosts, India's star spinner Ravi Bishnoi thwarted him with a stunning googly.

It seems to be a short touch delivery, around off and the ball turned it back very sharply. Following the same, the Sri Lanka star batter tried to late-cut it but failed to connect, and the ball hit his pads. Interestingly, the Indian players on the field were not thrilled or pleased with Bishnoi's delivery and just made a lighthearted inquiry.

Ravi Bishnoi turned out to be India's best bowler in the second T20I game

The umpire, after some hesitation, raised his finger, making Pathum Nissanka depart from the game, which reduced Sri Lanka to 80 for 2 early in the game. But Nissanka went on to take the DRS call, but ball tracking showcased that the impact was the umpire's decision, and the original decision stayed, which thrilled the Indian fans in an amusing and hilarious way.

Watch the full video here:

☀️ Ravi shines for INDIA as he sends Nissanka home ☀️



Watch #SLvIND LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 #MaamlaGambhirHai pic.twitter.com/IaKlBA2GWY — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 28, 2024



Speaking about the game here, it was Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav who won the toss and invited Charith Asalanka and his men to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 161/9 in the given 20 overs. Nissanka gave them a great start, but Kusal Perera changed the momentum of the game with his blistering half-century, putting his side in a great spot. Later, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanaka also made 26 and 14 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi was India's best bowler in the second game, having scalped three wickets.

