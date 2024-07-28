Watch: Stuart Broad can't stop laughing as Michael Atherton falls asleep in commentary box

The third and final Test between England and the West Indies had a hilarious moment involving two former cricketers, Stuart Broad and Michael Atherton on Day 2 at Edgbaston.

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Mike Atherton was caught having a nap in the commentary box, leaving star pacer Stuart Broad amused on Day 2 of the third and final Test match against the West Indies taking place at Edgbaston Park in Brimingham on Saturday, July 28. Notably, Broad dons the commentator hat after his retirement from international cricket following his last and final Test against Australia in the Ashes 2023 back in July and is currently part of Sky Sports commentary for the Test series between England and the West Indies, which is set to serve as the crucial part of the WTC 2023-2025 cycle.

As Stuart Broad and Mike Artherton were commentating during the last session of Day 2, the former hilariously asked the camera to showcase Artherton, who was sleeping in the commentary box when the match was going on. Broad remained amused by his former teammate's unexpected and shocking sleep and didn't hesitate a bit from showing such moments to the fans.

The cameraman hilariously said that Stuart Broad's humor and ability put Artherton to sleep. The video has been widely shared on social media, and fans were thrilled and pleased by this act by Stuart Broad.

'Because of Stuart Broad's commentary!' - Michael Atherton

"An amazing analysis has been done in this chair over the years and it's been incredible to watch. You've been so detailed with the information you've given the viewers and even as an ex-player I loved watching it. But sometimes it just takes it out of you," Broad said.

"It was because of your commentary!" Atherton said.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stokes-led England team commenced the three matches of the Test series with an innings and 114-run win over the West Indies at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London. In addition to this, the hosts continued their dominating momentum during the second Test match as the England side thwarted visitors by 241 runs to win the series by 2-0.

