'He can overtake Sachin' - Michael Vaughan identifies star player who can potentially break a major record in Tests

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has said that ace batter Joe Root will become the country's leading run-scorer in the next few months and might as well overtake India legend Sachin Tendulkar in terms of runs scored in the longest format.

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan has backed star batter Joe Root to shatter India's sensational batter Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in Test cricket history. The top-order batter struck his 32nd century in the format as Ben Stokes-led England took on the West Indies on Day 4 of the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. The opening batter surpassed legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul on his way to his remarkable knock, placing eighth in the purest format for run-getters.

The stylish right-handed hitter helped England set a high target of 385 for their opponents by amassing 122 runs in the second inning with 10 fours in the game. Following their victory, the home team led the three-match series 2-0 with a score of 241 runs. In the same vein, former English captain Vaughan showed admiration for Root's tactics as well, saying that the former English captain did his best to play his trademark reverse scoop until he got 100 runs.

He really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar eventually: Michael Vaughan

"Joe Root will become England’s leading run-scorer in the next few months and is so special that he really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar eventually. With the bat generally they did not look reckless like they have in the past. They are scoring quickly, but it doesn’t look like their egos are taking over. They are just playing with good sense

In addition, the swashbuckling batter is pursuing two major English records that former captain Alastair Cook currently holds. The star batter is getting close to England batting legend Cook's record of 33 Test hundreds. In addition, the Schffield-born cricketer needs 532 more runs to surpass Cook as the national team's best Test run scorer. Furthermore, the former English skipper has surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara's run mark and is just 60 runs away from becoming just the seventh batter in history to amass 12,000 Test runs.

England achieved two totals surpassing 400 runs, with contributions from top-order batters in both innings. Joe Root emerged with an impressive 122 in the second inning after being removed for just 14 in the opening inning. Shoaib Bashir's five-for helped England bowl out the Windies for a paltry 143 after they set a target of 385.

