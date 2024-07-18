'Want to play Tests' - Rising 19-year-old Delhi Capitals star declares

England star cricketer Alice Capsey has opened up about her summer international and cross-format targets ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, which is slated to take place on July 18.

England star cricketer Alice Capsey has opened up about her summer international and cross-format targets ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, which is slated to take place on July 18. Notably, the Heather Knight-led side is 4-0 and will be looking to win the final game against the Sophie Devine-led Kiwis. Alice Capsey started to emerge from a run-slump that had lasted more than a year as she took the pitch against New Zealand in Canterbury in the third T20 International of the series. The young cricketer faced criticism at the start of the summer during England's first T20 international match against Pakistan, during which she skied a catch to Sidra Ameen in her attempt to find the boundary, leaving England down 11-3.

The Delhi Capitals star, who is still only 19 years old, went through a challenging learning curve throughout her two years of competing in international cricket. It has been more challenging for her to break into international cricket across formats after her initial breakout performance for England, featuring a half-century in her third T20I innings and an average of more than 30 from her first ten matches in the format. Her ODI appearances have been less consistent, as she has not yet produced a half-century in the format despite having 33 T20I caps.

It’s probably added to my competitiveness a little bit: Alice Capsey

Capsey has batted in 13 ODI innings at five different positions, and she produced stronger performances this summer against Pakistan coming down the order. This is opposite to the T20I side, where she has a well-established role at No. 3. She scored an undefeated 35 at No. 7 in the third game of the series and 44 at No. 5 in the opening match. In the same vein, the 19-year-old player aims to play Test cricket for the English side. In addition, the Surrey-born cricketer feels that it will make her more competitive by appearing in red-ball cricket.

“I also haven’t played a Test match and not having that constant, ‘I’m going to be in the team’ is a really good driver and it makes you really hungry when you do get the opportunity to go out and perform and put a stamp on the game. It’s probably added to my competitiveness a little bit," Alice Capsey said on Wisden Cricket.

