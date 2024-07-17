'There is something called respect' - Former Pakistan star slams Shaheen Afridi for disrespecting Mohammad Yousuf

Afridi has reportedly had a heated exchange with Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf, and the former Pakistan cricketer Atiq Uz Zaman has condemned the act.

Undeniably, the Pakistan cricket team and drama go hand in hand. Before travelling for India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had to talk about claims that he and Shaheen Afridi were in conflict during the T20 World Cup 2022. In the same vein, former Pakistani cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman criticised star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi's actions after allegations surfaced of an intense argument with Mohammad Yousuf, who was the team's batting coach during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking about the incident here, batting coach Yousuf informed the renowned Pakistani pacer that he had gone over the boundary while bowling in the nets. However, a plethora of cricket fans and pundits have attacked Afridi, and he responded by telling the veteran to mind his own business over telling him anything during the practice session of the game. Zaman said in his remarks on the issue that Afridi disobeyed the coach's instructions and showed no respect for veteran players like Yousuf.

“If Mohammad Yousuf bhai said that, Shaheen Afridi shouldn’t have made the comments he did. I’m not sure if he made them or not, as these are just rumours. If he did, I’m really disappointed because Yousuf Bhai is a bigger name than Shaheen Afridi. So, he got to understand that there is something called respect. If the coach instructs you, you should just put your head down and try not to bowl no-ball in the nets,” said Atiq-uz-Zaman.

Shaheen Afridi has come under fire for acting rudely after Pakistan's horrendous T20 World Cup 2024 show

The Green Army failed to advance past the group round at the T20 World Cup 2024, and Shaheen Afridi has come under fire for acting rudely. The 24-year-old cricketer reportedly skipped team meetings ahead of important matches and got into an argument with coach Muhammad Yousuf during training.

It seems that Shaheen Afridi can be subject to penalties. The left-arm pacer might not be included in the team for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh on home soil if the Pakistan Cricket Board takes the allegations against him seriously. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh will play their first Test match in Rawalpindi, which is set to commence on August 21.

Meanwhile, the young sensation has had a disappointing year, beginning with his removal as T20I skipper after leading just one series. He alleged that the PCB had produced quotes in his name for their official website in light of Babar Azam's reappointment as captain. In addition, allegations of a conflict between Afridi and Azam emerged ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

