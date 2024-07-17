'Test call-up not far away' - Paras Mhambrey believes this limited-overs player can get into the Test team soon

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey believes the team is developing a robust pool of fast bowlers who are not far away from Test selection, after getting valuable exposure in white-ball cricket.

India's star cricketer, Arshdeep Singh, who emerged as the top wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024, played a crucial role in helping India break their 11-year ICC trophy drought last month as Rohit Sharma and his men defeated the South African side on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The 25-year-old cricketer helped the Men in Blue win the T20 World Cup for the second time in the last seventeen years after bagging 17 wickets in the eight matches. However, following the win, the left-arm pacer expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India following the team's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The star seamer picked up 49 wickets during his 16 first-class appearances so far. Interestingly, when asked about Arshdeep's possibilities of playing Test cricket for the Indian team, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey remarked that it would all depend entirely on the conditions in a recent interview with Indian Express. The former India pacer stated that though the young player would get a chance to play in Australia if India opts to field a four-man pace attack, it will be tricky for him to get into the side for an Indian-hosted Test match.

Paras Mhambrey, India's bowling coach, feels the team is developing a strong pool of fast bowlers who are very near being selected for Test matches after gaining important experience in white-ball cricket. He discussed controlling the pace attack's transition while managing to deliver outstanding performances in all formats.

At the moment, he may not be a starter in Tests, but isn’t far away: Paras Mhambrey

The 52-year-old cricketer further said that the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer needs a bit more first-class cricket game experience to improve his swing economy and reverse swing style. However, he later accepted and acknowledged that the test call is not far away for players like Arshdeep Singh, who has been guiding India to win matches in white-ball cricket.

"It depends on the conditions. Maybe in Australia if we play four seamers, he has a chance. To get one in India will be very difficult at the moment. But I feel he just needs a little more game time in first-class cricket, just to get control over his swing and also know how to use reverse-swing, which will be very handy. He has the swing that works for him. It is about maintaining fitness and working on it. At the moment, he may not be a starter in Tests, but isn’t far away," Paras Mhambrey said on Indian Express.

