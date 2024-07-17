Mohammed Shami all set for a return to Team India as he starts bowling in the nets

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has returned to bowling in the nets for the first time since the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia.

India's star cricketer Mohammed Shami is making progress towards playing competitive cricket once again by getting ready to bowl in the nets after being out of the spotlight since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to a grave injury. The 33-year-old star cricketer has been under the close supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since his injury, which necessitated surgery on his right ankle as well as keeping him out of play for so long. The right-arm pacer missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and the home series against England owing to surgery he had earlier this year on his Achilles tendon.

Shami, who has experienced challenges, is now getting ready for his comeback and shared a video of himself slowly bowling in the training nets on social media. He hasn't gone back to playing at full speed yet; however, he has fully recovered from the ankle injury.

Mohammed Shami was India's most impressive bowler throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup

With an eye on going back to competitive cricket, Shami is working hard to get back to shape to get the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) medical approval. Notably, the great seamer was India's most impressive bowler throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Uttar Pradesh-born star was crucial to the team's outstanding showing despite an ankle injury.

Shami pulled out of the South Africa series owing to severe ankle problems, which allowed pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar to make their debuts for India. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh made sure that Shami's absence was barely felt during the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah and Arshdeep combined for an impressive 32 wickets, which allowed India to defeat South Africa in the final and win the title. In addition, Hardik Pandya also played greatly with the ball and was crucial to the team's victory despite Shami's absence from pace assault.

