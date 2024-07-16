'Why does Virat have less friends?' - Veteran spinner makes big remark on Virat Kohli, compares him to Rohit Sharma

Veteran India bowler Amit Mishra has spoken in depth about his relationships with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and how the two are poles apart from each other.

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra has disclosed some startling details about his India teammates Virat Kohli, stressing out an abrupt change in his behaviour after assuming over as captain when MS Dhoni stepped down. When describing the difference between Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Mishra, who sometimes played under Virat Kohli's captaincy between 2015 and 2017, went on to emphasise how one of them adjusted as situations changed, while the other stayed constant from beginning to end.

Notably, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have cemented themselves as the key members of the Indian batting lineup for fifteen years. The two batting legends endured many painful experiences before coming together to win the big one—a T20 World Cup 2024—and both announced their retirement from T20 Internationals the same day. Mishra and the two Indian cricket stars have different relationships, despite their huge fan following and the same batting records.

When explaining his relationship with Rohit Sharma, the veteran India spinner said that although he and the current Indian skipper share a very joyous and friendly bond that goes back to the latter's early cricket career, Amit Mishra revealed that he is not expecting the same from Kohli. Mishra further highlighted that Kohli now has fewer friends on the Indian team as a result of his personality changes. The right-arm leg-spinner reveals that India's skipper Rohit Sharma has had the same nature since the start, which makes him a very great friend as compared to former India captain Virat Kohli, who got changed.

Amit Mishra said "Rohit Sharma is same since the Day 1 meanwhile Virat Kohli changed alot after getting fame, power and captaincy" pic.twitter.com/zmo2kzIkuP — i. (@ArrestPandya) July 15, 2024



"I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him as I used to. Why does Virat have less friends? His and Rohit's natures are different. I'll tell you the best thing about Rohit. When I met him the first day and when I meet him today, he is the same person," Mishra told YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his show.

Also Read: LSG star opens up on unheard details about KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka IPL 2024 row

I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14: Amit Mishra

LSG star Amit Mishra further revealed that he had stopped talking to the RCB stalwart. The former India bowler stated that he has been knowing the top-order batter since the age of 14, when he used to eat samosas and pizza's; however, he isn't the same after getting power, name, and fame owing to his huge success.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli the captain. Whenever he meets me, he is very respectful, but it's obviously not the same anymore," he added further.

Also Read: Amit Mishra backs this India opener over Shubman Gill

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube