Yuvraj Singh omits big Indian superstar from his all-time XI

India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions in the final showdown of the World Championship of Legends 2024 to clinch the inaugural edition of the title on July 13 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Yuvraj Singh-led India team thrashed the Green Army by five wickets to win the tiltle, thanks to blistering displays from Ambati Rayudu and Yusuf Pathan. Following the emphatic win, India Champions skipper Yuvraj Singh was recently asked to name his best all-time T20 playing XI.

Among his all-time playing XI were superstars such as Adam Gilchrist, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. However, Yuvraj Singh's greatest playing XI did not include former India skipper MS Dhoni, much to the surprise of several fans. The all-rounder won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Yuvraj Singh picks his All Time XI:



Following an interview with Shefali Bagga, who is a TV presenter and social media influencer, the 42-year-old cricketer named his top 11 players, which included Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar, as the top-order batters. In addition, Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers were also included by Yuvraj as middle-order batters.

As spinners, he cited Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne further. Furthermore, Yuvraj's playing eleven also includes Wasim Akram, Andrew Flintoff, and Glenn McGrath as fast bowlers. Notably, MS Dhoni did not manage to get a spot in Yuvraj Singh's playing eleven. Being the team's 12th player, he acknowledged himself but didn't reveal the name of the former wicketkeeper batter.



India's two previous World Cup wins have been closely tied with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni

India's two previous World Cup wins have been closely tied with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. The former was picked as Player of the Tournament in 2011 and was India's finest player in the first World T20 tournament. The latter was captain of India for both the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. Although they have both left the Indian national team, both of them are still the best middle-order batters in history when it comes to white-ball cricket. On the other hand, Yuvraj's personal relationship with Dhoni has come under criticism following some recent claims. A few days ago, the left-handed batter made the startling revelation that he and Dhoni have never been close friends.

