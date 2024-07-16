No rest! Gautam Gambhir wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to play ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Allrounder Hardik Pandya will likely skip the ODI leg of India's Sri Lanka tour, while the new head coach is keen on having Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah play the ODI series.

The newly appointed Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, wants to have senior stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in the next month. In light of their busy schedules, particularly with nine Test matches planned for Team India, the media stated that Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah would be rested for the ODI series. The ODI series in August against the Sri Lanka Cricket Team, however, is going to be missed by world number one all-arounder Hardik Pandya owing to some personal reasons.

Veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are believed to have received a request from the former India opener to take part in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. This is because the 42-year-old head coach wants a full-strength side because there will be a lengthy break after the tour. According to rumours, Jasprit Bumrah's workload may be regulated, but he could potentially be selected for the T20 International series.

The Champions Trophy 2025 preparations will officially start with the ODI series against Sri Lanka

According to a few early reports, all three would be taking a break for the series. Rohit and Virat Kohli have still not responded to this request due to their extended family's tours. Gautam Gambhir is going to meet with the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar ahead of the squad's public announcement.

Gautam Gambhir is set to take on the official duties of head coach of the Indian side. The Men in Blue will be playing three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in Sri Lanka. Indian cricket is going through a transitional period right now, especially with regard to T20Is, as players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja quit the shortest format. On the other hand, the Champions Trophy 2025 preparations will officially start with the ODI series. However, Gambhir is going to have a difficult time picking the team, and he could miss out on good news concerning Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder is set to miss the series.

