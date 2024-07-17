BCCI mandates first-class matches for international players, three players to be exempted

BCCI wants their star players to feature in domestic cricket whenever they are not on national duty. However, exceptions will be made for the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Star batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were crucial assets for the Indian cricket squad in all formats till the end of 2023. The middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer, was undoubtedly India's best batter, embarking on the greatest display by an Indian No. 4 in a 50-over World Cup. On the other hand, left-handed batter Kishan had gradually gotten himself into the Test team as the group awaited Rishabh Pant's comeback in the South African series. Amazingly, the two failed to appear in the Team India (Senior Men) Annual Player Contracts for the 2023–24 year, in February 2024.

Earlier in January, the BCCI revealed that all players must participate in domestic cricket when they are not playing for their country. The BCCI's rule was directed at players like Shreyas Iyer, who was left out of the Test team during the home series against England, while Ishan, who took a mental health break from the South African tour, did not make it to the domestic games. Ishan, who sets out to represent Jharkhand, breached the orders, while Iyer was spotted in the KKR camp. The BCCI made the decision to remove both players from the annual retainership despite Shreyas Iyer being seen playing for Mumbai in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy Games.

After steering India to glory in the T20 World Cup 2024 last month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated the rule, stressing that even top players must make themselves available for domestic games when they are not on national duty.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, will be exceptions: Sources

However, some players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, will be exceptions. Looking at the fact that India will be playing 10 red-ball matches this year, which include the five-match series in Australia, this may create a chance for Ishan and Iyer to make a comeback to the Test squad.

"This time there is no zonal selection committee for Duleep Trophy. Only national selection committee will pick Duleep teams. All Test team contenders will be picked. For Rohit, Virat and Bumrah, it will be their choice if they want to play or not," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

