Watch: Rinku Singh's speech after bagging the best fielder award for Zimbabwe series leaves teammates in splits

India's star cricketer Rinku Singh bagged the "Fielder of the Series" award, which seemed like an excellent way to cap off India's emphatic 4-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe. The ceremony, which continues to be a tradition for the Indian cricket team, took place after the Shubman Gill-led second-string side defeated Zimbabwe to clinch the series after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The 25-year-old cricketer received the award from interim head coach VVS Laxman, the former Indian batting legend who led the team in the absence of outgoing coach Rahul Dravid. The middle-order batter deserved to win the medal owing to his consistent and exceptional fielding performances during the series, including his six catches.

Meanwhile, The Men in Blue's T20I journey began its next phase with the series win, as the team advanced without key players Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli. The side upheld its proud tradition of celebrating the best fielder and kept its highest expectations in their absence. After the month of July, India will embark on a journey to Sri Lanka that consists of three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals. The team's new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will be seeking to capitalise on the squad's win in Zimbabwe during their upcoming tour.

To be honest I enjoy my fielding more than my batting: Rinku Singh

Interestingly, the Men in Blue viewed a video before the ceremony from T. Dilip, the fielding coach for India, who highlighted the crucial role of fielding in modern cricket and the team's commitment to excellence in this area of the game. The Zimbabwe series' fielding coach, Subhadeep Ghosh, acknowledged each player's efforts and stressed the need to take catches to dominate and control games. The left-handed batter highlighted in the acceptance speech how thrilled he was to be on the team and how much he thoroughly enjoyed both fielding and batting after receiving the award.

"I enjoyed a lot playing with this young side. This was the fourth or the fifth series that I played and I enjoyed playing in this series. To be honest I enjoy my fielding more than my batting. I enjoy my fielding a lot, I like running a lot as well. Unless I sprint my body doesn't open up," Rinku Singh said.

