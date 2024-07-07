WATCH: Rinku Singh punishes Zimbabwe with a monstrous 104m six

Rinku Singh blasted a 22-ball 48 comprising two fours and five sixes.

During the ongoing second T20I between Zimbabwe and India, explosive middle-order batter Rinku Singh slammed a monstrous 104m six off Blessing Muzarabani.

The dynamic left-hander, who was a part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad as a travelling reserve, once again showed his heroics in the tricolour.

Rinku couldn't get going in the series opener yesterday, managing a 2-ball duck.

However, Rinku seemed to brush it off and came out all guns blazing today.

Rinku Singh blasted a 22-ball 48 comprising two fours and five sixes.

It was during his carnage, that Rinku hit the gigantic six on the fourth ball of the final over of India's innings.

Check the video of Rinku's 104m six below.

Has anyone from space said 6️⃣? 🤔

Rinku has deposited one into the orbit 🚀



Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/TCe0kNYjZn — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 7, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's massive rooftop six to bring up his fifty

India level series at 1-1

Speaking about the match, apart from Rinku Singh's fireworks, talented young batter Abhishek Sharma put up a masterclass.

Earning his maiden India call-up for the Zimbabwe tour, Abhishek grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he registered his maiden international T20I ton.

Abhishek played a stellar knock of 47-ball 100 to make a mark and back his cause as an opener, especially now with the retirement of India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too played a crucial innings of 77 from 47 balls and scripted a 137 run-stand with Abhishek Sharma for the second wicket.

A strong display from the India top order ensured that they breached the 200-run mark as they finished with a score of 234 for 2 in 20 overs.

Chasing such a towering target, Zimbabwe faltered and their batting lineup ended up crumbling, getting bundled out for 134 in 18.4 overs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Pacer Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan had a successful outing, finishing with three scalps each while spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar got two and one scalp respectively.

With a massive 100-run win, the Men in Blue have now levelled the series at 1-1.

The teams will next lock horns on July 10 (Wednesday) for the third T20I match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube