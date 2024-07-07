WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's massive rooftop six to bring up his fifty

Abhishek built on his fifty and also notched up his first-ever international century.

During the ongoing second T20I between Zimbabwe and India, talented young batter Abhishek Sharma slammed a big six that landed on the rooftop of the stadium to bring up his maiden international fifty.

Abhishek, who earned his maiden India call up for the Zimbabwe tour, failed to get off to a good start in the series opener yesterday.

The dynamic left-hander departed for a four ball duck but made amends today with a stellar knock.

Abhishek built on his fifty and also notched up his first-ever international century.

He eventually departed for 100 off 47 balls, comprising seven fours and eight sixes.

While his entire innings was a treat to watch, the rooftop six to get to his fifty is definitely one of the highligh's from Abhishek's knock.

Abhishek Sharma's fireworks propel India's score past 200 runs

Speaking about the match, Abhishek's blisterting ton propelled India to post a mammoth score of 234 for 2 in their 20 overs.

The Indian batters put up a stellar show as Abhishek and Ruturaj struck a massive 137-run partnership for the second wicket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too scored a fifty, remaining unbeaten on 77 off 47 balls.

After the dismissal of Abhishek, explosive middle-order batter Rinku Singh stepped on the accelerated to help India cross the 200-run mark.

Rinku also finished unbeaten with a quickfire 22-ball 48.

Only skipper Shubman Gill had a mellow outing, managing just 2 runs from the 4 balls he faced.

At the time of writing this report, the Zimbabwe scoreboard read 47 for 4 in 4.1 overs with Wesley Madhever and Jonathan Campbell at the crease.

Zimbabwe are already 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series but a win today for the Men in Blue will make the scoreline evenly poised.

