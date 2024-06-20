Chennai Super Kings star ruled out of MLC 2024; Gujarat Titans spinner roped in as replacement

New Zealand star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament owing to injury.

New Zealand star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament owing to an injury. Mitchell was supposed to represent Texas Super Kings in the competition and the franchise has now acquired Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, as his replacement.

The 33-year-old cricketer had been in poor form and sidelined by injury over the past 12 months. The batting all-rounder amassed only 36 runs in the last three games of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Kane Williamson-led side also suffered an early exit from the marquee event after suffering defeats against Afghanistan and the West Indies in group stages.

The Hamilton-born star was already missing games for the Kiwis due to a foot injury that kept him out of the second Test against South Africa in February. In addition to this, the swashbuckling batter had a lacklustre IPL campaign with the Chennai Super Kings, and his side failed to place themselves in the playoffs after losing their final league game against RCB.

He was unsold in the IPL 2023 auction; however, CSK acquired his services in the IPL 2024 auction owing to his great batting performance during the ODI World Cup 2023, especially his centuries against hosts India in the league stage game as well as in the semi-finals. His magnificent knock against Rohit Sharma and Co. gave a big threat to the Indian team in the knockout game, which took place on November 15 at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

Texas Super Kings also acquired the services of Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ahead of MLC 2024

Now it seems that the loss of a stylish right-handed batter is undoubtedly a major setback for the Texas Super Kings, who had retained him alongside RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, star all-rounder Mitchell Santner, and opening batter Devon Conway ahead of the second MLC campaign.

"Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament due to injury. Texas Super Kings have signed Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad as the replacement," an official statement by the Texas Super Kings read.



Meanwhile, the Texas Super Kings have also acquired the services of Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has just climbed up to the top of the ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders. Texas' formidable batting order looks even more stronger with the arrival of Stoinis ahead of MLC 2024.

Texas Super Kings squad for MLC 2024:

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Milind Kumar, Cameron Stevenson, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia ul Haq, Joshua Tromp, Raj Nannan, Noor Ahmad, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram, Naveen-ul-Haq.

