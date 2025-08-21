News
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former Delhi Capitals Star Continues Dream Run In DPL 2025 With 49-ball 72 To Make Strong Case For Selection At IPL 2026 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 21, 2025
2 min read

The youngster has already scored two hundred in the competition

Yash Dhull was India’s next big thing in Indian cricket in 2022 after leading India to an unchallenged fifth Under 19 World Cup title in the West Indies. The teenager scored 229 runs from four matches which also included a run-a-ball 110 in the semifinal against Australia.

Dhull also made his First-Class debut for Delhi in the same year and went on to play 30 matches in his nascent senior career which was also a call-up to the Irani Cup after his debut season. Dhull has scored over 2,000 FC runs already which includes a double century, six hundreds and as many fifties.

Former India U19 captain Yash Dhull sends big message ahead of IPL 2026 auction

He also averages 43 in List-A cricket after playing 18 matches and an average of 40 from the 28 matches he played for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Despite having such glittering numbers, Dhull has been ignored by IPL franchises at the 2024 and 2025 auctions. There are two reasons for it. He was bought by Delhi Capitals in the 2022 auction and then retained for the 2023 season but he was able to get only four matches in total and managed to score a mere 16 runs.

ALSO READ:

Dhull also had to undergo a minor surgery for a tiny hole in his heart in 2024 which kept him out of action for a few months.

He returned to the pitch for the SMAT 2024 and scored three 30-plus innings as Delhi reached semifinals of the tournament. He also played two matches in Vijay Hazare Trophy and two Ranji games and scored 110 from five innings.

Yash Dhull averages 100-plus after six games in DPL 2025

However, Dhull has been unstoppable in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, amassing a total of 364 runs from just six matches for Central Delhi Kings which also includes two big hundreds and has a massive average of above 100.

On Thursday, Dhull smashed 12 boundaries and a six in his innings of 72 off 49 balls and added 79 off 49 balls for the third wicket with Jonty Sidhu for the third wicket.

This effort took Central Delhi close to the target of 179 but they fell agonisingly short by just three runs.

With these strong performances and a proven track record in the domestic cricket, Dhull is most likely to attract big bids from franchises at the IPL 2026 auction. 

Delhi
Delhi Capitals
DPL 2025
India U19
Yash Dhull
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

