Five things we learnt from Gautam Gambhir's first media interaction after becoming India head coach

Gautam Gambhir along with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar were present for the presser, and the two were fielded with some burning questions.

The BCCI selection committee head, Ajit Agarkar, and India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, spoke to the media at their first press conference together. At the start of the press conference, Agarkar gave a reason for selecting Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20I team. In addition, newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media ahead of the Sri Lanka tour set to commence on July 27.

The teams will play three T20Is and the same number of one-day internationals. The new coach addressed his first news conference in Mumbai, ahead of the team's journey to the island nation. During the press conference, Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir answered a number of sharp questions.

In the same vein, given below are the five main things we learnt from Gambhir's first press-conference

1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could play the 2027 CWC

The newly appointed head coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, Gautam Gambhir, addressed numerous questions from the media ahead of the team's upcoming visit to Sri Lanka. Addressing renowned cricket players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir remarked that both players have the knack of performing well on big stages and might feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup if they both remain fit. Recently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the T20 format. Both players were crucial to India's impressive campaign in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

"With the (2025) Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia (at the end of 2024). Obviously they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 (ODI) World Cup as well."

2. Ravindra Jadeja is not out of contention yet in ODIs

While there is still plenty of time for the BCCI to make a decision on the foundation of the national squad that will play in the Champions Trophy 2025, they have given Jadeja the confidence that he will continue to be the top spin-bowling all-round player for India. In addition, the BCCI wanted to ensure that Ravindra Jadeja was fully well and prepared to go. Additionally, Ajit Agarkar and coach Gautam Gambhir wanted to give Axar Patel a chance to prove that he could reprise his heroics from the T20I format in the fifty-over format.

"Pointless to take both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in the same short series. He wasn't dropped. He is likely to feature in the Test series. He is still within the scheme of things and an important player."

Also Read: 'Some individuals...' - Dav Whatmore has a go at India all-rounder for not playing domestic cricket

3. Shubman Gill will be India's future captain

The chief selector of the Indian cricket team, Ajit Agarkar, has defended his decision to name Shubman Gill as vice captain of the squad for the T20I and ODI tours of Sri Lanka. The selectors have unexpectedly shown their confidence in youngster batter Shubman Gill to be an integral part of India's playing team. Shubman Gill has been named vice captain for both formats, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the ODI and T20I teams, respectively. Agarkar stressed that Gill is a three-format player and a potential future captaincy candidate.

Telegram Group Join Now

“He has shown some decent leadership qualities. We want to try and give him the experience, though there are no guarantees."

4. Gambhir won't let personal differences with Kohli affect the team

The newly appointed head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, remarked on Monday that his highly known connection with team captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli "is between the two of us and not for TRPs." Following a match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, both of them were seen hugging, and a video of them chatting animatedly went viral on social media.

"Very good for the TRPs but my relationship with him is not public. The most important thing is we both have to work hard to make India proud. He is a thorough professional, a world-class player, and that is going to continue."

5. Workload management benefits only for bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah

The 42-year-old gave scenarios of players who have been known to miss games in order to balance their workload, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking on the subject, Gambhir stated that managing workload is crucial for pacers in the side like Bumrah. Gambhir feels that both Rohit and Kohli will remain available for most of India's duties, despite their retirement from T20Is.

"I've said it before, workload management for someone like Jasprit (Bumrah) is important. He is one rare bowler, that anyone would want. You want him to play important games. That's why the workload management for not just him but fast bowlers is important."

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir confirms availability of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for future

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube