Axar Patel reacts to appointments of SKY and Gautam Gambhir

Three weeks ago, the Men in Blue went on to make history in the Barbados final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as Rohit Sharma and his men defeated South Africa by seven runs, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. After over ten years, it ended India's ICC trophy drought. Team India won thanks to the efforts of all players; however, one could say that star player Axar Patel was an outstanding performer for the country. The great all-rounder made contributions with the ball and the bat during the final match. However, he was India's most costly bowler in the final as South African power hitter Heinrich Klaasen hit a stunning 25 runs in his fourth over. But the left-handed batter contributed a crucial 47 off 31 and stitched the stand with Virat Kohli to help Team India reach a competitive 176/7 after the given 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old cricketer will be appearing for both squads when India travels to Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 International and One-Day International series. Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, will be head coach of India for the first time, and Suryakumar Yadav will head up the team for the first time as a full-time captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the T20I format. In the same vein, Axar Patel, who played T20I series under him, called Suryakumar a "bowler's captain" and liked to maintain an "atmosphere lively and cool."

I know he is a bowler's captain: Axar Patel

"I recently played a five-game T20I series when he was the captain. I know he is a bowler's captain. He gives the bowlers the fields they ask for. We will get to know now playing under his captaincy about his mindset," Axar Patel said on ESPNCricinfo.

In addition, the left-arm spinner reveals that he will have the words with newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir in Sri Lanka to understand his in-dept role. The star all-rounder currently has no clarity about his spot on the team.

"With Gautam bhai, yes, we will go to Sri Lanka, there will be meetings, we will exchange a few thoughts and after that I will get to know exactly what my role is and what he thinks. I will get more clarity on that only after that," he added further.

